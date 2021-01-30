Person County picks up close win over Morehead to even series at 1-1

EDEN – A blast off of the launch pad helped propel the Rockets to a 58-52 Mid-State Conference win over Morehead Friday night.
Tough defense made it difficult for the Panthers to find their collective offensive rhythm in the early going, as Person outscored MHS 12-4 in the opening frame.
Morehead got it going in the second quarter however, putting up 21 points as they trimmed the lead to 31-25 at the half.
The Panthers kept the pressure up after the break, making it a one-possession game at 46-43 heading into the fourth period.
But steady scoring throughout the game proved to ultimately tell-the-tale as the Rockets outscored Morehead 12-9 down the stretch to seal the victory.
Despite the loss, the Panthers have had a much better than anticipated start to the 2020-2021 season than some on the outside looking in anticipated.
Morehead head basketball coach Damien Price said entering the season, there were certainly more questions than answers after losing the majority of their roster to graduation at the end of last year for a team that won the 2020 Mid-State 3A Conference tournament championship. But despite overheard conversations around the water cooler, expecting this season to be a down year, he and his team were confident that they were going to be competitive and once again challenge for a title.
“We’ve heard the whispers of people saying how bad we were going to be. We lost nine guys and all of that scoring – and some said we are not going to be able to compete, but I’ve seen guys like Hayden Friese, Lucas Lynn, Jaden Martin . . . those guys practiced with us every day last year and they handled their own. They were guys I could have kept on varsity, but I wanted them on JV to just create that chemistry and get the majority of their minutes on the floor and improve that way. I didn’t want them just sitting and watching. I wanted them to develop on the court. Coming in, we knew that we were going to be able to compete, but outside looking in, we knew that losing nine guys and producing the way they produced, the opinion was there was going to be some fall-off,” said Price.
In addition to freshman phenome Makel Smith, who is leading the team in scoring with 18.6 points per game, the Panthers were fortunate to pick up senior transfer Stefan McLaughlin from McMichael.
“We didn’t really have a preseason because of COVID, but he’s been playing with the majority of our guys on the team for the majority of his life, whether it be through AAU or rec. ball or Y-ball and another thing with him, our programs are so similar, he pretty-much knew everything we ran anyway, so it was a pretty easy transition for him,” Price said of McLaughlin being incorporated into the lineup.
Smith has been the biggest surprise though and Price ways he has a high ceiling.
“He has a lot to learn, but he is so talented and a great feel for the game. He’s easy to coach and unselfish. He can put up numbers, but he’s willing to pass the ball when he needs to. I think that is the biggest part of his game. His growth is going to be how well he can distribute the ball for the team,” said the coach.
Person County had three players score in double figures. Chris Baily led the Rockets with 21, Crawley added 14 and Charles Bumphis chipped in 11. Perimeter shooting was big in the win. Bumphis made two 3-point baskets in the second quarter and Bailey made two more in the third to give PCHS the cushion they needed to stay out front.
McLaughlin led Morehead with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Smith had 21 and Lynn was hot from beyond the arch as well, nailing four 3’s.
The Panthers won the first game in the series 70-66 Jan. 7.
UP NEXT:
Morehead (6-2) hosts Western Alamance (2-5) and Person (4-4) will be at home as well versus Eastern Alamance (4-3).
BOX SCORE
P 12 19 15 12 58
M 4 21 18 9 52
Morehead 69, Rockingham 42
EDEN – What was shaping up as a grinder of a game for three quarters, turned into a big 69-42 Morehead Mid-State Conference win over Rockingham Tuesday night.
Early on, the Panthers set the tone on both ends of the floor as they pulled out front with an 8-0 lead with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter. But Rockingham made a late run in the final two minutes to close the margin to 11-5 heading into the second quarter.
MHS was able to build a comfortable cushion with a 24-14 lead at the half, then things got really interesting in the second half.
Rockingham’s defense came through in a big way to begin the third period, holding Morehead to just 5 points in the first few minutes as they cut the lead to two possessions at 29-21. But another Panther run and a bucket by MHS sophomore Jaden Martin put them back up 36-27.
Cougar junior Jonathon Compton kept it close for RCHS however, with a score which cut the lead to 7 points. Then senior Colby Doss and Compton scored on back-to-back possessions to make it a 1-point game, but a Morehead score by Makel Smith kept his team up with a slim 38-35 advantage to close out third period.
That Rockingham run in the third seemed to serve as a wakeup call for Morehead at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Panthers outscored the Cougars 8-1 in the opening minutes of the final frame. That final offensive burst continued in a big way with Panthers closing out a 27 point victory.
Rockingham outscored Morehead 21-14 in the third, but the Panthers flipped the script as they put up 31 to the Cougars 7 fourth quarter points, allowing MHS to put the win on ice.
Smith led the Panthers offensively with 24 points, 11 in the fourth quarter alone. Lucas Lynn added 18, including four 3-pointers, and Stefan McGlaughlin chipped in 15.
Compton led Rockingham with 16 and Doss knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to pace the Cougars.
After a grueling six-game road streak to begin the 2020-2021 basketball season, where the Panthers emerged virtually unscathed with an impressive 5-1 record. Morehead now seeks to continue to improve with seven-consecutive home stands, which began Tuesday.
Rockingham will look to avenge the loss in the second half of the county round-robin rivalry when the Panthers travel to Wentworth Feb. 17.
BOX SCORE
M 11 13 14 31 69
R 5 9 21 7 42