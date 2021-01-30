Person County picks up close win over Morehead to even series at 1-1

“We’ve heard the whispers of people saying how bad we were going to be. We lost nine guys and all of that scoring – and some said we are not going to be able to compete, but I’ve seen guys like Hayden Friese, Lucas Lynn, Jaden Martin . . . those guys practiced with us every day last year and they handled their own. They were guys I could have kept on varsity, but I wanted them on JV to just create that chemistry and get the majority of their minutes on the floor and improve that way. I didn’t want them just sitting and watching. I wanted them to develop on the court. Coming in, we knew that we were going to be able to compete, but outside looking in, we knew that losing nine guys and producing the way they produced, the opinion was there was going to be some fall-off,” said Price.