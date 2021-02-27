Person County rolls in dominant shutout win over Morehead in opener

ROXBORO – It certainly wasn’t what Morehead head football coach Lin Stadler and company were looking for in the Panthers rough 40-0 shutout loss to Person County in the season opener Thursday night.

The Rockets came out firing from the opening whistle, scoring three touchdowns for a commanding 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, and it didn’t get better in the second, as the lead grew to 34-0 by the half.

One more score in the third period made it a running clock situation which sped up the inevitable as Person closed out the victory.

The Rockets were superior on both sides of the ball, but as many points as Person put on the board, it was their defense that never let the Panthers get anything going.

As a unit, the Rockets had seven sacks, several key stops and forced multiple turnovers over the course of the night limiting Morehead’s opportunities when they had the ball.

Stadler said despite the loss, his Panthers have many weapons and potential moving forward once the team has time to gel with the addition of some talented late arrivals from Morehead’s basketball team.