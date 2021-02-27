Person County rolls in dominant shutout win over Morehead in opener

ROXBORO – It certainly wasn’t what Morehead head football coach Lin Stadler and company were looking for in the Panthers rough 40-0 shutout loss to Person County in the season opener Thursday night.
The Rockets came out firing from the opening whistle, scoring three touchdowns for a commanding 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, and it didn’t get better in the second, as the lead grew to 34-0 by the half.
One more score in the third period made it a running clock situation which sped up the inevitable as Person closed out the victory.
The Rockets were superior on both sides of the ball, but as many points as Person put on the board, it was their defense that never let the Panthers get anything going.
As a unit, the Rockets had seven sacks, several key stops and forced multiple turnovers over the course of the night limiting Morehead’s opportunities when they had the ball.
Stadler said despite the loss, his Panthers have many weapons and potential moving forward once the team has time to gel with the addition of some talented late arrivals from Morehead’s basketball team.
Prior to the game, Stadler said things may shift as far as player roles at quarterback as well as other positions, but he is happy with the options.
Senior Hatcher Hutchins and sophomore Jadan Martin are the two best options under center. Martin isn’t quite one hundred percent however. He tweaked his knee two weeks ago playing basketball versus Western Alamance for the Panthers playoff qualifying team. Martin is a dual-threat on offense running and passing and could possibly play some H-back. In addition, he is a solid defender playing end or linebacker, so he is poised to step into a vital role in the coming weeks.
As of last Friday, Morehead had three guys that are starting both ways and Stadler says once the team is one hundred percent, he wants to limit that.
“If we stay healthy and we don’t lose people, we’ll have 11 starters on offense and 11 starters on defense, but they will still back each other up. I think you are a better team in the fourth quarter especially on the line of scrimmage. We have some guys that are going to battle every single snap,” the coach said.
UP NEXT:
Morehead (0-1) has another tough assignment next week as well with their second road trip of the year against Mid-State Conference heavy-hitter Western Alamance (1-0) next Friday. The Warriors are coming off an impressive season-opening 45-14 win over Rockingham (0-1) Feb. 25.
Person will take their first road trip next Friday with Mid-State 3A Conference foe Eastern Alamance (1-0) on deck. The Eagles were also dominant in week No. 1 with a 42-0 shutout win over Northeast Guilford Thursday.