Phoenix advance to state championship following win over Brevard

MAYODAN – In front of a boisterous and packed house, the McMichael volleyball teams stellar post season run continued with a 3-1 (25-11, 25-17, 25-27, 29-27) win over No. 3 seed Brevard in the 2022 2A NCHSAA regional championship Tuesday night.

After earning the No. 1 seed in the 2A West bracket and rolling through a tough regular season schedule, the Phoenix defeated Trinity, Patton, Mount Pleasant and East Surry in consecutive rounds to punch the ticket to the Final Four for only the second time in program history.

Two-consecutive wins in the opening two matches had McMichael in the driver’s seat and in position to close out the victory, but the Blue Devils rallied and made the Phoenix earn it.

Brevard played much stronger at the net than in the early going and the two teams traded blows down the stretch to rally for a 27-25 victory in the third frame to keep McMichael on the ropes.

It was more of the same in the fourth, as several lead changes and ties ensued, but ultimately the Phoenix would not fold, diving to the floor to keep balls in play and making crucial shots to eventually lock up the win.

DMHS head volleyball coach Marcia “Marty” Woods, who was enshrined in the North Carolina Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016, says that there isn’t much missing from her trophy case, but she and her team want to bring the state title home back to Mayodan, something that has never happened before at McMichael High School in volleyball.

“As a coach, your dream is to always win a state championship. We did it one time in softball and it was a great experience, but the journey in my 44 years, I wouldn’t replace it with any trophy in the world. I love these kids and I want the best for them and also without my amazing staff, this wouldn’t be possible,” she said.

The Blue Devils closed out the regular season in second place in the 2A Mountain Hill Seven Conference behind Polk County.

They entered Tuesday’s regional final after winning seven games in a row.

Brevard finished the season at 23-6.

An emotional Blue Devils head coach Cory Bryson said after the game she was proud of her teams fight at the end, but admitted the loss was a tough pill to swallow given her teams championship ambitions.

“Just knowing that we were down to the wire and we had one last shot. We wanted this all year and they knew that they were down to do-or-die and they gave everything that they had,” Bryson said.

Woods said she feels privileged to move on with a chance for yet another title, reflecting on the hard work it has taken to get to this point - and no matter what, her team will continue to enjoy the ride.

“This team is really special and they have been all year. It has truly been, in my 44 years of doing this, the ultimate team experience I’ve ever had. I’ve got 16 players and they don’t care who gets the credit. They don’t care if they start or do not start in practice or whatever. They have got the best attitudes and the willingness to do whatever we ask them. Yes, I am happy, proud, blessed – all of the above,” Woods said.

The coach said her teams enthusiasm for the game is part of what has them playing at a different level.

“That is what we have always loved about them. They come into the gym and they are a little bit loud, but they are so supportive of each other and that is what matters. It doesn’t matter who gets the kill, the pass or the dig, they get excited when somebody else does something more than they do for themselves and I love that as a coach,” she said.

Over the course of her career, Woods has coached volleyball at both Madison-Mayodan and McMichael and compiled an overall record of 794-309.

Woods, a Stoneville resident, began her career as a teacher and coach in 1977 at Madison-Mayodan High School. The UNC-Greensboro graduate continued to coach when the district transitioned to Dalton McMichael High School in 1989.

The NCHSAA Coach of the Year in 2005, Woods also coached softball for 24 years – helping lead Madison-Mayodan to the AAA / AAAA state championship in 1982 – a three-game series win over North Lenoir.

UP NEXT: No. 1 seed McMichael (36-3) will play No. 2 Camden County (25-2) in the 2022 2A state championship at NC State University’s Reynolds Coliseum Saturday. Camden, one of the top teams in the eastern region, is located on the North Carolina Outer Banks, just south of the Virginia boarder.

The Phoenix enter the title contest riding high on a nine-game winning streak after bringing home both the 2022 Mid-State 2A regular season and conference tournament titles.

McMichael’s only loses this season included a pair to Regan and another to James F. Byrnes.

The Bruins enter the title game after bringing home the split 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal regular season and conference tournament titles and have won five in a row.