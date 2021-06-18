 Skip to main content
Phoenix and Rams both knocked out of baseball playoffs in first round
It was a much quicker end to the post season than both Reidsville (9-5) and McMichael (8-7) had hoped for, but unfortunately for the two county teams, that’s how things ended up in first round action of the 2021 2A NCHSAA state baseball playoffs last Tuesday night.

McMichael made a valiant rally to tie, and possibly pull out the win in the game versus North Pitt (9-2) in the seventh inning, but came up just short.

Trailing 2-1 in the final frame, the Phoenix were in position to turn the tables with runners on second and third base, but an attempted bunt was snagged by the catcher, who made a great catch and the back wall, for the final out to secure the win for North Pitt.

The Panthers entered the post season after posting a pair of shutout wins in 2021 while averaging 8.7 runs per game.

Defensively the Panthers allowed 3.8 runs per contest and finished in second place of the Eastern Plains Conference with a 6-1 record. Their only two losses of the season came in back-to-back games. The Panthers lost to Farmville Central 5-2 June 1, then fell 13-3 to North Johnston June 8.

After a hot start to the season, where the Phoenix won six games in a row in early May, the last half of the road proved to be a little rocky with McMichael losing five out of their last seven games.

DMHS entered the playoffs averaging 4.14 runs per contest while allowing 4.71 throughout the regular season.

With the victory, the Panthers advanced to play No. 9 East Bladen (10-4) in the second round Thursday.

East Bladen defeated North Pitt 13-3 in the second round June 17.

Rams

Reidsville’s 17-0 loss to Randleman (14-1) was a shocker for a Rams team that closed out strong, winning their final four regular season game and also claimed the 2021 Mid-State 2A regular season championship the week prior to the playoffs.

Randleman struck early, building an overwhelming 9-0 lead in the opening frame, and even though the Rams defense held the Tigers scoreless in the following two innings, Reidsville couldn’t get anything going offensively.

Randleman closed out with another potent inning, plating eight more runs down the stretch which put the exclamation point on the win.

The Tigers entered the post season hot off of the heels of winning the Pac 7 2A regular season conference championship.

Randleman was undefeated in league play with a perfect 12-0 record. Their only misstep was a 1-0 loss to Asheboro June 8, but they bounced back in impressive fashion with a 22-0 shutout win over South Stanly the following night.

The Tigers have eight shutouts, including the win over Reidsville. They allowed just eight total runs scored by the opposition in 15 games. Offensively, Randleman proved to be productive as well as they averaged 10.87 runs per contest and scored over 11 runs in nine games in the regular season.

Entering the post season, Reidsville averaged 6.92 runs offensively and allowed 4.76 per game during the regular season. The Rams closed out strong, winning four in a row and captured the Mid-State 2A regular season title in the process.

Courtesy of the victory, the Tigers advanced to take on Southwest Onslow (12-3) June 17.

Randleman 10 defeated Southwest Onslow Thursday and advanced to take on No. 6 First Flight Saturday.

Results for Saturday's third round games were not available for print at press time. For complete scores state-wide visit nchsaa.org.

State-wide high school baseball playoff scores and pairings

1A First Round Baseball Scores

Tuesday, June 15

Perquimans 16, Ocracoke 0

Hobbton 6, East Columbus 0

John A. Holmes 3, Roxboro Community 1

Bear Grass Charter 2, North Duplin 1

East Carteret 8, West Columbus 5

Princeton 5, Tarboro 1

East Wake Academy 6, Rosewood 2

Granville Central 4, Voyager Academy 1

Hayesville 6, Christ the King 1

Mountain Island Charter 3, North Stanly 2

Lincoln Charter 6, Cornerstone Charter 0

North Moore 8, Polk County 7

Uwharrie Charter 11, Chatham Charter 0

Murphy 13, Starmount 10

Cherryville 6, Pine Lake Prep 5

East Surry 3, Community School of Davidson 2

1A Second Round Baseball Scores

Thursday, June 17

Perquimans 10, Hobbton 0

Bear Grass Charter 4, John A. Holmes 0

East Carteret 9, Princeton 5

Granville Central 6, East Wake 0

Mountain Island Charter 12, Hayesville 9

Lincoln Charter 12, North Moore 7

Uwharrie Charter 11, Murphy 3

East Surry 9, Cherryville 2

1A Third Round Baseball Pairings

Saturday, June 19

No. 1 Perquimans versus Bear Grass Charter

No. 2 Granville Central versus No. 3 East Carteret

No. 8 Mountain Island Charter versus No. 12 Lincoln Charter

No. 3 East Surry versus No. 3 Uwharrie Charter

2A First Round Baseball Scores

Tuesday, June 15

North Pitt 2, McMichael 1

Randleman 17, Reidsville 0

Croatan 1, East Bladen 6

Roanoke Rapids 7, West Craven 3

North Lenoir 6, Providence Grove 2

Whiteville 1, Midway 0

First Flight 6, East Duplin 5

Southwest Onslow 7, North Johnston 5

Ledford Senior 7, North Davidson5

East Lincoln 5, West Stokes 4

West Wilkes 17, Fred T. Foard 2

Forbush 8, Bunker Hill 0

South Point 7, Pisgah 2

R-S Central 3, North Lincoln 1

Oak Grove 3, Madison 2

South Rowan 6, Oak Grove 0

2A Second Round Baseball Scores

Thursday, June 17

East Bladen 13, North Pitt 3

North Lenoir 6, Roanoke Rapids 4

First Flight 3, Whiteville 2

Randleman 10, Southwest Onslow 0

Forbush 7, West Wilkes 4

East Lincoln 11 Ledford Senior 1

R-S Central 8, South Point 3

South Rowan 12, Oak Grove 0

2A Third Round Baseball Pairings

Saturday, June 19

No. 4 North Lenoir versus No. 9 East Bladen

No. 6 First Flight versus No. 10 Randleman

No. 9 East Lincoln versus No. 13 Forbush

No. 6 R-S Central versus No. 15 South Rowan

3A First Round Baseball Scores

Tuesday, June 15

Northern Guilford 10, Cape Fear 0

Northern Durham 5, Hunt 2

South Brunswick 5, Southeast Guilford 1

J.H. Rose 7, West Johnston 0

D.H. Conley 3, Jacksonville 0

Asheboro 5, Orange 4

Union Pines 6, Terry Sanford 4

Clayton 9, West Carteret 3

North Henderson 6, Crest 3

Cox Mill 9, Kings Mountain 4

Marvin Ridge 2, Northwest Cabarrus 1

T.C. Roberson 12, Mount Tabor 0

East Rowan 5, Western Guilford 4

Sun Valley 7, Southwest Guilford 1

Cuthbertson 12, Asheville 10

St. Stephens 3, Jesse Carson 2

3A Third Round Baseball Scores

Thursday, June 17

Northern Guilford 10, Northern Durham 0

J.H. Rose 2, Southeast Guilford 1

D.H. Conley 4, Asheboro 1

Clayton 11, Terry Sanford 0

Cox Mill 12, North Henderson 0

T.C. Roberson 7, Marvin Ridge 6

Sun Valley 5, East Rowan 4

St. Stephens 5, Cuthbertson 1

3A Third Round Baseball Pairings

Saturday, June 19

No. 1 Northern Guilford versus No. 13 J.H. Rose

No. 3 D.H. Conley versus No. 15 Clayton

No. 4 T.C. Roberson versus No. 9 Cox Mill

No. 2 St. Stephens versus No. 11 Sun Valley

4A First Round Baseball Scores

Tuesday, June 15

Hoggard 5, Heritage 4

Scotland 12, Cardinal Gibbons 8

Pinecrest 9, Wake Forest 3

Fuquay-Varina 6, Leesville Road 5

Ashley 2, Broughton 0

Laney 5, South Central 0

Middle Creek 6, Millbrook 1

Purnell Swett 5, South View 3

Providence 2, Ragsdale 1

Lake Norman 3, Cary 1

Northwest Guilford 12, Hopewell 6

Hough 1, East Forsyth 0

Reagan 4, Grimsley 0

Myers Park 9, Jordan 1

Porter Ridge 9, Ardrey Kell 5

McDowell 5, Olympic 1

4A Second Round Baseball Scores

Thursday, June 17

Hoggard 5, Scotland 3

Fuquay-Varina 11, Pinecrest 6

Ashley 15, Laney 7

Purnell Swett 7, Middle Creek 4

Providence versus 10, Lake Norman 2

Northwest Guilford 11, Hough 9

Reagan 4, Myers Park 3

McDowell 5, Porter Ridge 4

4A Third Round Baseball Pairings

Saturday, June 19

No. 4 Fuquay-Varina versus No. 16 Hoggard

No. 3 Ashley versus No. 15 Purnell Swett

No. 1 Providence versus No. 5 Northwest Guilford

No. 2 McDowell versus No. 3 Reagan

2021 Postseason calendar

Tuesday, June 22

Regional round playoffs

June 25-26

State championship rounds

Two classifications in a best of three game series

Venues: Burlington Athletic Stadium, Burlington and J.P. Riddle Stadium, Fayetteville

