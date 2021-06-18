Phoenix and Rams both knocked out of baseball playoffs in first round

It was a much quicker end to the post season than both Reidsville (9-5) and McMichael (8-7) had hoped for, but unfortunately for the two county teams, that’s how things ended up in first round action of the 2021 2A NCHSAA state baseball playoffs last Tuesday night.

McMichael made a valiant rally to tie, and possibly pull out the win in the game versus North Pitt (9-2) in the seventh inning, but came up just short.

Trailing 2-1 in the final frame, the Phoenix were in position to turn the tables with runners on second and third base, but an attempted bunt was snagged by the catcher, who made a great catch and the back wall, for the final out to secure the win for North Pitt.

The Panthers entered the post season after posting a pair of shutout wins in 2021 while averaging 8.7 runs per game.

Defensively the Panthers allowed 3.8 runs per contest and finished in second place of the Eastern Plains Conference with a 6-1 record. Their only two losses of the season came in back-to-back games. The Panthers lost to Farmville Central 5-2 June 1, then fell 13-3 to North Johnston June 8.