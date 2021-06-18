Phoenix and Rams both knocked out of baseball playoffs in first round

It was a much quicker end to the post season than both Reidsville (9-5) and McMichael (8-7) had hoped for, but unfortunately for the two county teams, that’s how things ended up in first round action of the 2021 2A NCHSAA state baseball playoffs last Tuesday night.
McMichael made a valiant rally to tie, and possibly pull out the win in the game versus North Pitt (9-2) in the seventh inning, but came up just short.
Trailing 2-1 in the final frame, the Phoenix were in position to turn the tables with runners on second and third base, but an attempted bunt was snagged by the catcher, who made a great catch and the back wall, for the final out to secure the win for North Pitt.
The Panthers entered the post season after posting a pair of shutout wins in 2021 while averaging 8.7 runs per game.
Defensively the Panthers allowed 3.8 runs per contest and finished in second place of the Eastern Plains Conference with a 6-1 record. Their only two losses of the season came in back-to-back games. The Panthers lost to Farmville Central 5-2 June 1, then fell 13-3 to North Johnston June 8.
After a hot start to the season, where the Phoenix won six games in a row in early May, the last half of the road proved to be a little rocky with McMichael losing five out of their last seven games.
DMHS entered the playoffs averaging 4.14 runs per contest while allowing 4.71 throughout the regular season.
With the victory, the Panthers advanced to play No. 9 East Bladen (10-4) in the second round Thursday.
East Bladen defeated North Pitt 13-3 in the second round June 17.
Rams
Reidsville’s 17-0 loss to Randleman (14-1) was a shocker for a Rams team that closed out strong, winning their final four regular season game and also claimed the 2021 Mid-State 2A regular season championship the week prior to the playoffs.
Randleman struck early, building an overwhelming 9-0 lead in the opening frame, and even though the Rams defense held the Tigers scoreless in the following two innings, Reidsville couldn’t get anything going offensively.
Randleman closed out with another potent inning, plating eight more runs down the stretch which put the exclamation point on the win.
The Tigers entered the post season hot off of the heels of winning the Pac 7 2A regular season conference championship.
Randleman was undefeated in league play with a perfect 12-0 record. Their only misstep was a 1-0 loss to Asheboro June 8, but they bounced back in impressive fashion with a 22-0 shutout win over South Stanly the following night.
The Tigers have eight shutouts, including the win over Reidsville. They allowed just eight total runs scored by the opposition in 15 games. Offensively, Randleman proved to be productive as well as they averaged 10.87 runs per contest and scored over 11 runs in nine games in the regular season.
Entering the post season, Reidsville averaged 6.92 runs offensively and allowed 4.76 per game during the regular season. The Rams closed out strong, winning four in a row and captured the Mid-State 2A regular season title in the process.
Courtesy of the victory, the Tigers advanced to take on Southwest Onslow (12-3) June 17.
Randleman 10 defeated Southwest Onslow Thursday and advanced to take on No. 6 First Flight Saturday.
Results for Saturday's third round games were not available for print at press time. For complete scores state-wide visit nchsaa.org.