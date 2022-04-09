Phoenix avenge earlier loss with home victory over Panthers

MAYODAN - McMichael earned a split courtesy of a 3-1 win over Mid-State 2A Conference baseball rival Morehead in the final game of the regular season series Friday night.

A breakout bottom of the third inning put the Phoenix in the driver’s seat with a 3-0 lead. RBI shots by Jake Lathrop and Brady Elrod put McMichael up 2-0, then a big sacrifice bunt by Tyler Sorrell made it a three run advantage.

Morehead finally hit pay dirt in the top of the fifth inning when Landon Woods ripped an RBI shot with runners on the corners to cut it to 3-1. But the Phoenix defense made a stand after the score, stranding runners on base.

Following a scoreless sixth inning, the Panthers threatened to potentially tie the game with a runner on first base and reliable senior Hayden Friese in the batter’s box. Friese got a hold of one and nearly cleared the left field fence, but the outfielder made the play to end the game and secure the win.

Jake Lathrop picked up the win on the mound for the Phoenix. He allowed three hits and struck out eight in five innings and had no earned runs. Brady Elrod earned the save in two innings of work. He gave up just one hit and struck out three MHS batters.

Offensively McMichael was led by Cooper Acord (1 for 3) Matthew Wright (1-3 and a run), Brady Elrod (1 for 2 and an RBI) and Jake Lathrop (1 for 2 and a run).

Friese got the start for Morehead and surrendered four hits, three runs and walked five in five innings pitched. Lucas Brooks closed out the night, striking the final two Panthers batters.

The win for the Phoenix avenged Thursday’s 2-1 loss at Morehead and McMichael head coach Bobby Smith said this was a crucial game with the Mid-State 2A Conference race shifting into high gear.

“It’s a must win. We told them yesterday that every game is a playoff game from here on out because we are trying to get in. We know with the end of the year schedule that we’ve got with Rockingham, West Stokes and West Stokes again at the end, that’s a tough road for us. But we are getting better. Our pitching has been light’s-out. Tonight, we finally got that big hit. We’ve still got to clean some small ball stuff up, but we got the squeeze in and that was huge,” Smith said.

Following the game, Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins told his team he understood the disappointment, but that the Panthers still control our their destiny since they swept Walkertown and McMichael split their series with the Wolfpack earlier this season. Since both the Panthers and Phoenix each have a series remaining with West Stokes, there will surely be fireworks and collective jockeying heading down the stretch of the 2022 regular season with the title and a pair of automatic post season berths at stake.

“The difference tonight is that we didn’t have timely hitting and we didn’t make the plays we needed to make behind Hayden Friese in that three-run inning. We are a young ball club. We just won 11-straight games. We are not going to win every game, but we still have a lot of baseball left and we are still a hell of a team,” Houchins said.

UP NEXT: McMichael (6-2, 12-2) will be back in action with a home game versus Atkins (6-4, 11-4) Monday and Morehead (7-1, 11-2) hits the road for another highly-anticipated game versus other Mid-State 2A Conference foe West Stokes (2-0, 9-3) Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

McM 0 0 3 0 0 0 X 3

MHS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1