Phoenix catcher headed to King University following senior season

MAYODAN - On Monday, McMichael High School catcher Jake Lathrop signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Kings University in Tennessee following his high school graduation next spring.
The opportunity came about when the pitching coach for King saw Lathrop at a travel ball tournament in a game where he had a lot of success and invited him for a visit.
“The coaching staff is great and very supportive and I liked what I saw, so I made the decision to commit. I think they are going to help me do well academic-wise and on the baseball side of things. The baseball field is absolutely beautiful and there are mountains all around and I feel like I can fit in there really well with all of the baseball guys,” Lathrop said.
The four-year Scholar Athlete Award winner expects to spend most of his time at his accustomed spot behind the plate in his final high school season, but Lathrop expects to see some time on the mound as a closer for McMichael this year as well.
In addition to being proficient on offense and defense, Lathrop is known for his leadership abilities and communication skills, especially when it comes to working with the coaches and pitching staff.
“We do a lot of stuff midweek to get the pitchers dialed-in and make sure that they throw their best pitches in the game. That way, if somebody doesn’t have a fast ball that day, then we throw something different to get strikes and keep people off balance,” Lathrop said.
Baseball is a year-round endeavor for the senior who was also on the swim team for McMichael this past season, a sport that helped keep his shoulder limber he said.
“My goal is for us to have a.750 winning percentage as a team and hit over .400, hit five or six home runs and just do whatever I can to help the team win,” Lathrop said.
Through 15 games as a junior, Lathrop had a .991 fielding percentage and threw out 10 of 14 potential base stealers and had an on base percentage of .540 offensively.
“Obviously he’s a super player, but the type of young man that he is and the leadership ability that he has is really uncommon in a lot of today’s athlete’s to be honest. He’s an absolute leader and other kids feed off him and behind the plate, he’s the smartest kid that I’ve ever coached. He calls his own game and we don’t usually do that at the high school level. That’s how good he is,” McMichael head coach Bobby Smith said.