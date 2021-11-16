Phoenix catcher headed to King University following senior season

MAYODAN - On Monday, McMichael High School catcher Jake Lathrop signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Kings University in Tennessee following his high school graduation next spring.

The opportunity came about when the pitching coach for King saw Lathrop at a travel ball tournament in a game where he had a lot of success and invited him for a visit.

“The coaching staff is great and very supportive and I liked what I saw, so I made the decision to commit. I think they are going to help me do well academic-wise and on the baseball side of things. The baseball field is absolutely beautiful and there are mountains all around and I feel like I can fit in there really well with all of the baseball guys,” Lathrop said.

The four-year Scholar Athlete Award winner expects to spend most of his time at his accustomed spot behind the plate in his final high school season, but Lathrop expects to see some time on the mound as a closer for McMichael this year as well.

In addition to being proficient on offense and defense, Lathrop is known for his leadership abilities and communication skills, especially when it comes to working with the coaches and pitching staff.