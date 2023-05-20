MAYODAN — McMichael’s run finally came to an end in a 4-2 loss to West Stanley in the fourth round 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Friday.

“Honestly, it was kind-of what I expected. I knew they were a good team and have a good pitcher, and I believe our girls executed our game plan just like I wanted them to. It was just one of those things where we were hitting the ball well and having good at-bats, but we just couldn’t get anything out of it. We were a little under and popping it up a lot. It was just not our night, and it wasn’t meant to be,” DMHS head coach Bob Casto said.

The Phoenix dominated the majority of the opposition over the course of the 2023 campaign. When the season finally ended, it was a tough pill to swallow for a team with state championship ambitions.

“There were going to be tears whenever it ended," Casto said. "You are talking about a close-knit group of friends and a really tight team. It’s going to be sad when it ends, but unfortunately for everybody but one team, it ends that way. It was hard, but what I told them was you can’t base the season on this one game. You have to respect what an awesome season we had."

The Colts scored first in the top of the opening frame, but the Phoenix tied it in the bottom of the first. The momentum shifted to West Stanley’s favor in the third with a run and two more in the fifth. McMichael cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fifth, but that was the last of the tangible offense as the Colts held the Phoenix the rest of the way to secure the win.

Leading McMichael offensively was Brianna Lemons with a hit, RBI and a home run. Dakota Redmon had a pair of hits, an RBI and a homer as well. In addition, Makenna Steward, Anna Casto and Savannah Lochart had hits as well.

Redmon gave up six hits and struck out six pitching for the Phoenix.

Lily Huneycutt and Tegan Titchie led the charge offensively for West Stanley with a hit and RBI each. Also getting hits were Lilly Hartsell (2) and Carmen McRae (1).

The Colts have won 27 straight games. Their only loss was a 2-1 affair in nine innings to Southwestern Randolph in the season opener on Feb. 28.

McMichael closed out the season at 27-1 after winning both the Mid-State 2A regular season and tournament championships.

Up next

No. 4 West Stanley (27-1) will face the winner of the No. 3 West Wilkes (21-0) versus No. 2 Southwestern Randolf (22-1) game that was played Saturday. Results weren’t available at press time.

BOX SCORE

W;101;020;0;—;4

M;100;010;0;—;2

McMichael endures Mother Nature to claim win over Anson

After two scoreless innings, McMichael’s offense shifted into high gear as a grand slam over the center field wall by Dakota Redmon put the Phoenix in the driver’s seat in what turned into a 6-0 win over Anson in the third round of the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs May 19.

After more than a two-hour lightening delay in the top of the sixth, the Phoenix defense came through with the final six outs to put the win on ice.

“It was probably more frustrating for the kids than it was me because I kind of was expecting it to come into play at some point," Casto said. "I was hoping to get it all in, but it (the storm) came in a little earlier than I thought. They wanted to play and are sitting up there thinking are we going to be able to get this game in? You know, that team (Anson) drove two and a half hours and we owed it to them to do everything we could to play and not make it a shortened game.”

Aubrey Hill got things started with a single then Jada Johnson drew a walk. Anna Casto also got on board with a walk to load the bases for Redmon's grand slam and a 4-0 lead. It was the Phoenix’ second grand slam in the last two games. The Bearcats were lucky there wasn’t more offense as they secured the final two outs stranding three McMichael runners on base.

A fielding error in the bottom of the fourth led to another DMHS score before Savannah Lockhardt plated the final run of the night on an RBI single. After the lengthy delay, Redmon and the defense secured the shutout for the win.

The Bearcats entered the game after winning two in a row.

Top League Honors for Phoenix

Several members of the McMichael softball team were recently rewarded for their solid play throughout the season. Bradyn Case, Anna Casto, Jada Johnson, Savannah Lockhart, Dakota Redmon and MaKenna Stewart all received Mid-State 2A All Conference recognition. Redmon was also selected as the league’s Pitcher of the Year.

Lockhart was honored as the Mid-State 2A Player of the Year and Bob Casto was tapped as the Coach of the Year.

Aubrey Hill, Kaylee Boles, Brianna Lemons and Betsy Taylor received Honorable Mention status.