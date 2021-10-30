Phoenix knock off North Forsyth in overtime thriller to clinch post season bid

The momentum continued to swing in North Forsyth’s favor following an interception and return by Kealann Wilson which set the Vikings up on the doorstep of the red zone at the McMichael 27 yard line.

Four plays later quarterback Victor Wingate threw a 23 yard touchdown pass to Solomon Gantt to tie the game at 14-14 following the Chayse Morgan P.A.T with just 1:51 to go in the second frame.

The Phoenix went to work once again with time winding down however, as Wright completed passes to Houston Folk, Moore, Elrod and capped the drive off with a 9 yard TD to Isiah Harris to retake the lead at 21-14 to close out the half.

Second half fireworks

North Forsyth responded on their opening drive of the third quarter with a six-play drive that concluded with a 20 yard scoring-strike from Wingate to Treshaun Harris on a back-side screen to tie the score at 21-all.

Heading down the stretch, Moore and Harris traded scores in the third quarter to tie it once again at 28 points apiece to close out the third quarter.

Then, another lengthy drive by the Vikings followed and was finished off with a 1 yard touchdown by Jaurion Royster. They missed the extra point, but still held a 34-28 advantage with 4:25 remaining in regulation.