Phoenix knock off North Forsyth in overtime thriller to clinch post season bid

MAYODAN – McMichael sophomore running back Jayden Moore’s 1-yard plunge for a touchdown secured a 40-34 overtime Mid-State 2A Conference win over North Forsyth in the final game of the 2021 regular season Friday night at Macfield Stadium.
Prior to the extra period, a seesaw battle was story of the night with an automatic post season bid hanging in the balance.
Heading into overtime, McMichael head football coach Tony McCants said he felt confident his team could take care of business with so much on the line.
“We brand ourselves as a running football team and knowing that we were going to be playing from the 10, we knew we had a good shot at it especially with the two backs that we’ve got and the offensive line and the way they have been playing. We knew once we got that stop, we were just going to pound it and try to get it in the end zone,” McCants said.
Early on, it was all McMichael as they scored on their opening two drives. The first on a seven-play drive that culminated with a 19 yard run for a touchdown, and the second on a 7 yard pass from quarterback Matthew Wright to Brady Elrod for a score following another lengthy drive for the 14-0 lead with 2:13 to go in the first quarter.
But the Vikings answered the challenge on a successful run-oriented drive that carried over to the second period and ended with a 6 yard TD by Joseph Terry to make it a one possession game at the 10:45 mark.
The momentum continued to swing in North Forsyth’s favor following an interception and return by Kealann Wilson which set the Vikings up on the doorstep of the red zone at the McMichael 27 yard line.
Four plays later quarterback Victor Wingate threw a 23 yard touchdown pass to Solomon Gantt to tie the game at 14-14 following the Chayse Morgan P.A.T with just 1:51 to go in the second frame.
The Phoenix went to work once again with time winding down however, as Wright completed passes to Houston Folk, Moore, Elrod and capped the drive off with a 9 yard TD to Isiah Harris to retake the lead at 21-14 to close out the half.
Second half fireworks
North Forsyth responded on their opening drive of the third quarter with a six-play drive that concluded with a 20 yard scoring-strike from Wingate to Treshaun Harris on a back-side screen to tie the score at 21-all.
Heading down the stretch, Moore and Harris traded scores in the third quarter to tie it once again at 28 points apiece to close out the third quarter.
Then, another lengthy drive by the Vikings followed and was finished off with a 1 yard touchdown by Jaurion Royster. They missed the extra point, but still held a 34-28 advantage with 4:25 remaining in regulation.
North Forsyth took a gamble with the onside kick in an effort to put the game away, but it backfired as McMichael recovered near midfield. The Phoenix completed a pair of passes, then a late hit out of bounds by the Vikings moved them inside the 20 yard line with time winding down. After several rushing attempts to try and punch the ball into the end zone from inside the 5, Zack Dalton scored from the 1 yard line to tie it at 34-34 with a chance to win on the extra point. The potential game-winner was blocked however, but the Phoenix defense made several key stops on the Vikings last possession to set up overtime.
North Forsyth got the ball first in the extra period and got down to the 1 yard line, but the DMHS defense once again stuffed the run to get the ball back with a chance to win.
A pair of tough runs by Dalton moved the Phoenix just outside the goal line, then McMichael turned to Moore, who shook off a tackler and extended the ball for the game-winning score.
The victory secured not only second place in the Mid-State 2A Conference for the Phoenix (5-1, 7-3), but an automatic post season bid as well and that was a point of emphasis all week long.
“I like to make sure that the players know the importance of each game so our boys know what is at stake. Also, too, with it being senior night, we wanted to make sure that these seniors went out on top. It’s been a long time at McMichael since they have won both homecoming and their senior night, so we wanted to make sure that we laid it all on the line for them. We are looking forward to playing another week.”
NCHSAA brackets weren’t available at press time. Visit nchsaa.org for complete state-wide pairings.
BOX SCORE
M 14 7 7 6 6 40
N 0 14 7 6 0 34