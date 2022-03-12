Phoenix rally for road win at North Stokes to remain undefeated

DANBURY - For the first time this season, the McMichael baseball team had to play from behind. But the Phoenix pulled together in fine fashion as they plated key runs and held North Stokes scoreless for the final four innings to secure a 10-7 victory Thursday night.

A trio of runs in the opening frame, followed by three more in the second, had the Vikings thinking upset with a 6-0 lead at home heading into the third inning.

McMichael got back into it after plated five runs in the third and Matthew Wright hit an RBI single to cut it to 7-6. Brady Elrod and Tyler Sorrell stepped up as well, plating the go-ahead runs to help build a solid cushion to close out the win.

“I’m really impressed with that two-out approach and that’s what we worked on over the course of the week. We are confident that our guys are buying-in to our two-strike and two-out approach to where we could score three runs in the seventh to take the lead with two outs,” McMichael head coach Bobby Smith said.

Wright got the start and gave up four hits and six runs, but Smith said misplayed balls in the field were a big part of the early deficit.