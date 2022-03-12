Phoenix rally for road win at North Stokes to remain undefeated

DANBURY - For the first time this season, the McMichael baseball team had to play from behind. But the Phoenix pulled together in fine fashion as they plated key runs and held North Stokes scoreless for the final four innings to secure a 10-7 victory Thursday night.
A trio of runs in the opening frame, followed by three more in the second, had the Vikings thinking upset with a 6-0 lead at home heading into the third inning.
McMichael got back into it after plated five runs in the third and Matthew Wright hit an RBI single to cut it to 7-6. Brady Elrod and Tyler Sorrell stepped up as well, plating the go-ahead runs to help build a solid cushion to close out the win.
“I’m really impressed with that two-out approach and that’s what we worked on over the course of the week. We are confident that our guys are buying-in to our two-strike and two-out approach to where we could score three runs in the seventh to take the lead with two outs,” McMichael head coach Bobby Smith said.
Wright got the start and gave up four hits and six runs, but Smith said misplayed balls in the field were a big part of the early deficit.
“Matthew was really solid on the mound, but North Stokes really put it together spreading the ball around. We made four errors in the first two innings. Only one of the six runs that he gave up was an earned run, but it still could have been 1-0 if we would have played defense, but we were just sloppy with the baseball. That’s all that you can say,” the coach said.
Jake Lathrop and Hunter Leak entered the game from the bullpen and stopped the bleeding with North Stokes in the driver's seat and allowed just one earned run for the remainder of the game. Leak was particularly impressive, entering the game with runners on second and third with one out and got out of the inning.
The trio combined for 10 strikeouts and walked five North Stokes players.
Playing from behind was something new for the Phoenix so far this season where they were dominant in three-consecutive shutout wins, but it turned out to be a good challenge to overcome with the meat of the challenging Mid-State 2A Conference schedule ahead.
“We knew we had a chance and just kept battling and tried to cut it in half and just worked our way up and once we got Lathrop in the game in the seventh with the lead, we were pretty confident that we had it then,” said Smith.
UP NEXT: McMichael (2-0, 4-0) hits the road to take on Mid-State 2A Conference and county rival Rockingham (1-0, 2-1) March 16.
After all it took to get to 4-0, Smith and his staff gave the players a rare Friday night off.
“The kids have worked so hard and you could tell the fatigue factor in that comeback so we just decided to give them a day off and come back fresh on Monday and prepare for Rockingham. They are legit. They’ve got legit arms. In our rotation, we’ll go back with Matthew Wright. He only threw 50 pitches, but everybody in the bullpen is available. We are going to treat Wednesday’s game like a playoff game,” Smith said.