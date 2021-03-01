Phoenix rally from double-digit deficit to shock Croatan in Eastern Regional Championship

MAYODAN – Trailing by 12 points in the second half, it looked like Croatan was poised to lock up a coveted spot in the 2A NCHSAA Final Four, but McMichael mounted a valiant comeback down the stretch to pull off a dramatic 50-41 win in the third round of the state basketball tournament in the Eastern Division Regional championship Saturday afternoon.
It was a grinder of a game in the opening minutes of the first quarter, as both teams employed a tough one-on-one defensive strategy, which made open looks hard to come by.
Eventually, McMichael freshman Dakota Redmon scored a bucket in the post to end the scoring drought to put points on the board with 4:50 to go in the first quarter.
Croatan answered however, going on a run, pulling ahead 7-4 following a 3-point basket by senior guard Logan Howard. McMichael continued to keep it close though, as the Cougars closed out with a 9-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Cougars built a slight cushion in the second period courtesy of several transition buckets, followed by another 3-pointer by Howard which gave the CHS a three-possession lead with under two minutes to go in the half.
By the end of the third period, Croatan continued to stay out front with a 33-25 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
DMHS freshman guard Jayda Hairston continued to raise some eyebrows as she made it a two-possession game with a score near the six minute mark to cut the Cougars lead to 35-30.
Moments later, a free throw by DMHS senior Danni Lester, followed by a scoop-and-score on a fast break for an old-fashioned 3-point play by sophomore Faith Robertson, made it a one-possession game at 35-33 with just 3:33 remaining in the game.
Later, a 3-pointer by Hairston, followed by a steal and score by Robertson, gave DMHS their first lead of the game at 37-36 with 2:47 to go.
McMichael was able to build a three-possession advantage, forcing Croatan to foul, but the Lady Phoenix made crucial free throws, as well as stops down the stretch, to seal the victory.
DMHS outscored the Cougars 26-8 in the fourth quarter.
“To be honest with you, we like to run, but I think they turned the ball over six or seven times in the third quarter after they got up big. Up until the third quarter, we had good looks. We just didn’t knock them down, so we dug ourselves a hole with shots that we normally hit. Once we started to put pressure on them and made them start playing faster, it opened up spots for us to do what we like to do which is go downhill and get to the basket with our guards. Fortunately, we got hot right when we needed to. We were knocking down free throws, and defensively, we adjusted two or three times in the second half and it took them a little bit of time to cope with what we were doing which helped us get turnovers until the end of the game. It was just a very good job of the team adjusting in the second half,” McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said.
Croatan closed out the 2020-2021 season at 13-3 after finishing in second place in the split 1A / 2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Howard led Croatan with 19 points and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Cousins added 10 more.
Robertson paced the Phoenix with 17 points and had a great all-around performance. She hit several key baskets and was money from the free throw line in clutch situations. She was 11 of 13 from the charity stripe which help DMHS lock up the win.
Hairston was solid as well with her 15 points. The freshman hit a key 3-pointer and was 10 of 11 from the line.
“They (Robertson and Hairston) are tough. You are not going to find any freshman or sophomore that plays the 1 and 2 in North Carolina that plays any better than them. Jayda, yeah, I told her courtside – if we hit one 3, we are going to get the lead and when she hit it, I knew we weren’t going to give it back,” the said the coach.
With the win, McMichael improved to 6-8 on the season as they prepare for the Final Four.
Making McMichael History
2021 marked McMichael’s first trip to the Elite Eight, and March 2 is the programs first trip to the Final Four.
Timing is everything in sports, and that has most certainly been the case for the Lady Phoenix. Some might say that luck has had a little to do with it, but McMichael fans are feeling like it might be more a matter of destiny.
It is worth noting that several developments fell into McMichael’s favor and the Lady Phoenix made the most of a positive set of circumstances. After closing out the regular season at 4-8, some were saying McMichael didn’t belong in the post season. But due to the fact that DMHS and Morehead are the only 2A members of the split 2A / 3A Conference, the Phoenix’ win over the Lady Panthers was enough to get them into the playoffs. The NCHSAA long-ago established that regular season league winner earns an automatic post season bid.
In this pandemic-condensed season, the NCHSAA decided to go with a random, draw-out-of-a-hat style seeding system, which didn’t solely rely on records to determine seeding as in previous years.
Because of that situation, the Phoenix earned a favorable No. 2 seed which had them playing at home in the first three rounds. Then McMichael got another break when heavy-hitter St. Pauls was forced to forfeit their second round game versus DMHS, so the Phoenix automatically advanced to the third round to take on Croatan.
Call it luck if you will, but there was nothing lucky about the way McMichael played against an elite Croatan team.
No matter the opinion on the fairness of the seeding process in the wake of the pandemic-shortened season, and who should, or should not have an opportunity for a post season bid, McMichael made the most of the circumstances and are now one of four 2A teams in the state with a chance to play for a state championship.
For Phoenix fans, does it get any better than that?
“It is so amazing to see a process of where you know they can be. At the beginning of this season, it was just so crazy with the whole COVID-thing going on and our volleyball team going so far, which was awesome for them making it all the way to the state championship. Because of that, we still didn’t have some of our players, but when they came back, we only had one or two weeks of practice and added three new faces. It was hard to get things going in that little bit of time, but we finally peaked at the right time and are playing really good basketball right now. It is just awesome to see,” Luegers said.
UP NEXT:
No. 2 seed McMichael will host Western Division champion Farmville Central in the 2A NCHSAA Final Four Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The winner of that game will compete for the 2020-2021 2A NCHSAA state championship March 6.
BOX SCORE
M 6 8 10 26 50
C 9 12 12 8 41
McMichael’s 2021 Post Season Run
Feb. 23
McMichael 76, North Lenoir 65