MAIDEN – The McMichael baseball team overcame a 9-5 deficit entering the seventh inning, plating seven runs, to come-from-behind for a dramatic 12-9 win over the Blue Devils in the first round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first inning, Maiden slipped into the driver’s seat as they outscored the Phoenix 4-1 in the second.

McMichael scored another run in the third to cut the Blue Devils lead to 4-2 heading into the fourth inning.

Flash-forward to the sixth and it looked like the game was over with Maiden in control up 9-5.

Phoenix head coach Clark Erskine said even though the situation looked bleak, his team never gave up and believed they could get back in it.

““We were threatening all night, but couldn’t get the big-time hit and when we got the snow ball rolling in the seventh it just kept going.”

The rally started with a pair of walks and a hit that loaded the bases for McMichael, followed by RBIs on a shot to the fence by Austin Wagoner to cut the deficit to three runs. With runners on the corners, Carson Jackson connected on a big-time triple to right field scoring Christian Scales and Brady Elrod to tie the game. A missed pickoff attempt at first scored Jackson for the tying run, then Jace Dunn plated a run for insurance. A couple more hits and walks down the stretch helped further pad the lead eventually to seven and then senior reliever Gio (Hernandez) shut the top of the Maiden batting order down to secure the improbable comeback.

“We’ve hit the ball well all year and we hit it good versus Maiden. We had a couple of base running errors early and didn’t capitalize like we should have. Defensively, we didn’t play very well. The first few guys didn’t throw great, but then Hernandez came in and threw really well the last two or three innings,” Erskine said.

McMichael, who has a solid record of 16-11, seems to be better than the record indicates based on the way the team has played this season to-date.

“Even when we were down everybody was still really relaxed. This team has fought all year long. We started off 0-4, losing some close games and we were just trying to figure it out. A lot of these kids haven’t played together before. We’ve lost a ton of one-run games this year. The Rockingham and the Morehead games were close and the West Stokes games were competitive and finally all of that fight came together, even though it was ugly, especially defensively. I tell them every day sometimes I question the things they do, but I never question their passion or their fire or their fight on game day because they really do show up,” said Erskine.

The coach said he knows he’s facing a tough team in No. 8 Lincoln Charter in the second round that can really put the ball in play, but he feels like the Phoenix can hang with them offensively. If the pitching is on par and the defense can iron out a few wrinkles, then he believes his team can compete and have a chance to win. Tuesday’s rally and never-say-die mentality shows they have the tools to do it.

Maiden closed out the season at 18-8 after winning the Catawba Valley Athletic Conference regular season championship.

UP NEXT: No. 24 McMichael (16-11) travels to take on No. 8 Lincoln Charter (19-5) Friday at 7 p.m.

BOX SCORE

McMichael 0 1 1 0 1 2 7 12

Maiden 0 4 0 4 1 0 0 9