The 2023 high school football season for the Triad is scheduled to start for most teams on Aug. 18. In advance of the season, the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal highlight the local position players to watch for.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Jerron Blackwell, Dudley, Jr.

Could be one of the Triad’s most impactful transfers. A HSXTRA First Team selection at linebacker for Page in 2022, although appears to be more of a strong safety. A 6-2, 190-pound athlete who can play multiple positions on either side of the ball. Two-time All-Metro 4A Conference and two-time HSXTRA selection. In 2022, had 51 tackles and three interceptions on defense and had 699 rushing and 445 passing on offense. Has five FBS offers and college interest for football and basketball.

JaDon Blair, Mount Tabor, Jr.

A long, wiry 6-4, 180-pound 4-star prospect with 4.5 speed and offers from the likes of Notre Dame and Penn State. Had 44 tackles and three interceptions as a ball hawk safety to earn All-Northwest Second Team Honors last season. Also played quarterback some for the Spartans and expected to be big part of unit that returns nine starters and allowed just 15.2 points a game in 2022.

Landan Callahan, Reagan, Sr.

The most highly-recruited Winston-Salem-area player at any position for the 2024 class as a 3-star committed to Duke. The 5-11, 160-pound cornerback only had one interception but had 40 tackles as opponents didn’t attack his side of the field. The lockdown corner could be leaned on as a veteran on a young team, but will his potential impact be limited by his position if teams gameplan against him?

Jamarie Davis, Grimsley, Sr.

The safety was one of two selected HSXTRA Second Team last year from the Whirlies’ secondary. The 5-10, 170 had no interceptions but impacted the game in other ways: 74 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and three blocked kicks for the 15-1 NCHSAA 4A state runner-up. Has run a 4.59 40 and has FBS recruiting interest. Leader who makes calls on the back end.

Elijah Elliott, Atkins, Jr.

Big-play threat for the Camels who had two pick-sixes and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 2022. This includes a 105-yard interception return vs. Smith. The fumble recovery was a 55-yard run back. Player that gave new coach Johmar Barringer an early impression.

Nigel Gay, East Forsyth, Sr.

An all-conference pick in the talented Central Piedmont. Counted on to produce for a secondary that lost Matthew Joines to Army, although picked up Zakhi Mitchell as a transfer from Walkertown. The 5-10, 165-pounder is shown on film as an off-man corner who makes up for giving up room with good quickness.

Darius Hairston, Southwest Guilford, Sr.

Cowboys coach Marlon White called Hairston one of the smartest and toughest kids that he has coached as well as a hash-to-hash free safety. An explosive runner who was also described as a downhill running back or a slot receiver.

Gavin Harris, High Point Christian, Jr.

Has suffered injuries, but Cougars coach Ryan Rocha is high on the 6-1, 180-pounder and expects him to emerge for a big season. Has an explosive 10 foot two inch broad jump and a 36.8-inch vertical. Transfer from Southwest Guilford will also see time at wide receiver for the NCISAA school.

Isaiah Irvin, Northeast Guilford, Jr.

The HSXTRA First Team selection had eight interceptions and 21 solo tackles last season as a rangy free safety. Ranked No. 1 in his conference and No. 6 for the state in picks, based on MaxPreps’ statistical database, despite only playing in eight games for the Rams who finished 5-5 and missed the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.

Deon McLaughlin, Grimsley, Sr.

Speedy safety has been clocked at a 4.49 40 time. Recorded four interceptions and 42 solo tackles in 2022. Part of possibly the area’s strongest secondary.

Dionte Neal, Reidsville, So.

One of only two freshman HSXTRA First Team selections after gathering a state-leading 12 interceptions for the Rams who reached the NCHSAA 2A state championship game. Returned three of those for touchdowns. The Mid-State 2A Special Teams Player of the Year had a kickoff return touchdown in the title game. Also had 730 yards and 10 touchdowns as a receiver on offense. This past year’s HSXTRA NCHSAA Schools Boys Basketball Player of the Year after helping it to a state finals appearance.

DJ Parker, Dudley, Jr.

The All-Mid State 3A Conference selection had six interceptions and two for touchdowns as a HSXTRA Second Team selection. Instinctive player beyond his years who can cover the slot and out wide, while also coming up for solid open field tackles. Had 50 tackles as a cornerback.

Jacob Patterson, North Forsyth, Sr.

The All-Northwest Second Team selection had 41 tackles, five interceptions and had two forced fumbles. Earned All-Mid-State 2A honors. Could be key part for the Vikings who hope to have its first winning season since 2020.

Frederick Sellars II, Grimsley, Sr.

The HSXTRA Second Team cornerback had five picks and 43 tackles for the Whirlies. Bulked up 12 pounds to 5-11, 170. Recruiting interest includes offer from Davidson.

Khristian Tyson, Grimsley, Sr.

The 6-2, 190-pound safety transferred from East Forsyth. Versatile player who can line up as a deep safety, press corner or up near the line as a rover-linebacker type. Had 42 tackles, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns for the Eagles. Has 12 Division I offers and interest from others.

Marcus Wilson, West Forsyth, Sr.

The All-Northwest First Team selection had 84 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions for the Titans. The 6-1, 200-pounder is fast enough in coverage but also able to play up as a linebacker in run support. Played multiple positions last season as team suffered injuries but reached the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Has received Division I interest.