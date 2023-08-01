The 2023 high school football season for the Triad is scheduled to start for most teams on Aug. 18. In advance of the season, the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal highlight the local position players to watch for.

LINEBACKERS

Jahveer Branch, Smith, Jr.: The Golden Eagles’ edge defender had 10 sacks as a sophomore, including 3.5 vs. Atkins and 3 vs. Southern Guilford. The 6-2, 225-pounder is active from the edge and has speed useful moving inside on twists. Also had a 20-yard pick-six against Atkins. Key piece for new coach Montis Lash.

Tavion Bullock, Eastern Guilford, Sr.: Tackling machine had 134 last year after only having three combined in the first two games. Also had 10 sacks. A 5-10, 160-pounder who gets by much bigger linemen and doesn’t show fear at small size. One of six defenders returning for the Wildcats, who reached the NCHSAA 3A fourth round.

Caleb David, West Forsyth, Sr.: The 6-1, 215-pounder is expected to be a big factor for new Coach Kevin Wallace on both sides of the ball. Speedy yet physical backer had 140 tackles and six sacks to earn All-Northwest First Team honors. One of seven defenders returning for the Titans who finished 4-7 and had a NCHSAA 4A first round exit. Used last year as a wildcat running back.

Deity Deablo, Oak Grove, Sr.

The brother of NFL player Divine Deablo. Lengthy 6-5, 245-pound edge defender earned Second Team All-Northwest honors in 2022 with 50 combined tackles for the Grizzlies, who reached the NCHSAA 3A second round. Standup guy with long arms and good extension at point of attack. Has six Division I offers, including Appalachian State and Boston College.

Jerome Gibson, Mount Tabor, Sr.

Led the Spartans with 111 tackles and 11 for losses, while also providing 4 sacks as a middle backer. The 6-1, 220-pounder looks to be a key factor for a veteran unit that returns nine starters. Strong, big body is skilled in run fits and balances a defense that brings a notably strong secondary on the back end.

Matthew Hill, Atkins, Jr.

The Camels leading returning tackler at 52 did so in nine games as a sophomore playing both outside linebacker and in the secondary. Also had 6 sacks, which was second on the team. Key defensive player for new coach Johmar Barringer. Listed at 6-2, 185 and was all-conference last year.

Robert Jordan, Glenn, Sr.

The 5-10, 210 is looked to be a critical part of the Bobcats defense that is traditionally strong under coach Antwon Stevenson. The coach said this summer that he has had a 280-pound power clean. Had 63 tackles in seven games last season to earn All-Northwest Second Team.

Aidan Mansfield, Reidsville, Sr.

The 2022 HSXTRA Second Team selection was a part of the area’s top tackling tandem with teammate Paul Widerman. Had 134 tackles for the NCHSAA 2A state runner-up. A true outside backer at 6-2, 180 pounds whose coverage and ball skills got him four interceptions last season.

Hayden Meeks, McMichael, Sr.

The 2022 Defensive MVP for the Phoenix had 65 tackles and led the conference with 10 sacks. Had two sacks in four different games. Standup outside linebacker off the edge listed at 5-10, 215. A leader for a defensive line group that is looked to be a strength for McMichael who went 7-4 last year.

Adae Motley, Ragsdale, Jr.

The 6-2, 190-pound all-conference selection had 82 tackles last year. Will be a part of a defense that shifts from a four-man front to a three-man front.

Kenyon Smith, North Forsyth, Jr.

The Vikings Defensive Player of the Year had a team-leading 58 tackles and is expected to play big role as a junior. Middle linebacker who bulked up significantly to 6-1, 215 pounds.

Paul Widerman, Reidsville, Sr.

The returning HSXTRA First Team selection led the Triad in tackles last season with 144, based on MaxPreps statistical database. Also a blitzer with 5 sacks. Physical 6-0, 220-pound backer who lined up inside and outside for the Rams. Takes good pursuit angles and knack for reading blockers. Committed to Lafayette College.