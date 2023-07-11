The 2023 high school football season for the Triad is scheduled to start for most teams on Aug. 18. In advance of the season, the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal highlight the local position players to watch for.

QUARTERBACKS

Al Lee, Reidsville, Sr.

Rams coach Jimmy Teague retired after last season, but the system remains the same with son Erik Teague, the offensive coordinator, taking over. The HSXTRA all-area vote-getter completed 63.5% of his passes for 2,360 yards and 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the NCHSAA 2A state runner-up. The 6-2, 200-pounder had at least two touchdown passes in all but two of his 14 games and achieved a QB rating of 121.5. A strong receiving corps includes senior Que’Shyne Flippen and five-star 2026 tight end Kendre Harrison among others.

Jace Dunn, McMichael, Sr.

The 6-3, 205-pounder threw for 1,232 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. The Phoenix went 7-4, but were 6-2 with Dunn at quarterback. Five of his eight interceptions came in losses to Walkertown and Reidsville. He completed 44% of his passes in those two games but completed 61.7% in his other six games.

Brice Baker, Rockingham County, Sr.

Two-time all-conference selection completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,288 yards and 15 touchdowns for the 3-7 Cougars, who look to improve from last season with an experienced group. The 6-foot, 190-pounder has the benefit of college prospect and leading receiver Maleek Bryant returning.

Bryce Baker, East Forsyth, Jr.

The Eagles lose dual-threat quarterback Jaylen Alexander-Raynor, the All-Northwest Offensive Player of the Year, to Arkansas State, but get a quality replacement in the Walkertown transfer. The 6-3, 190-pound North Carolina commit completed 58.7% of his passes for 20 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Wolfpack last season. The Eagles lose their top two receivers from 2022 to Duke and Ole’ Miss and may rely heavily on this four-star recruit.

Tanner Ballou, Northwest Guilford, Sr.

Last year’s Metro 4A Conference Offensive Player of the Year completed 60.4% of his passes for 2,639 yards and 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Vikings, who reached the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Coach Kevin Wallace moves on to West Forsyth, but new coach Chris Rusiewicz‘s system is similar. Ballou still has his top target in East Carolina commit Trenton Cloud, although he lost all-around performer Bristol Carter and running back Mike Godette to graduation.

Faizon Brandon, Grimsley, So.

Shared snaps last season as a freshman before the job was given to eventual HSXTRA Offensive Player of the Year Ryan Stephens. Completed 72.7% of 44 pass attempts over nine games. Coach Darryl Brown praised Brandon’s work ethic and growing understanding of the game, in addition to improvement as a passer. Will have bevy of weapons including Power-Five wide receiver prospects Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor. The 6-4 quarterback has six Power Five offers himself and eight Division I offers in total.

Connor Creech, Oak Grove, Sr.

The all-conference selection led the Grizzlies to a 11-1 record and a NCHSAA 3A second-round appearance last season. He completed 59.4% of his passes for 1,669 yards and seven touchdowns, while using his speed to run for 560 yards and six touchdowns.

Jamias Ferere, Southern Guilford, Sr.

The 6-5 HSXTRA First Team all-area basketball selection will get a new coach in former Western Guilford offensive coordinator Rodney Boykin. Ferere is expected to fit well in Boykin’s spread attack. Completed 45% of his throws for 1,425 yards and 15 touchdowns on the way to a 6-5 record for the Storm.

Devin Hackstall, Andrews, Sr.

The Metro 4A all-conference pick transfers from Ragsdale. The 6-2, 215-pound pocket passer’s 2022 highlight tape displays touch on his throws and knowledge of where defenders will be on the field. Student of QB trainer Alan Hooker.

Riley Horton, Parkland, Jr.

The 6-2, 175-pound two-sport athlete earned all-conference honors last year after throwing for 1,386 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. The Mustangs were winless in 2022, but new coach Derrick Sharpe sees his quarterback as a high-character guy with a high ceiling. Central Piedmont Conference sprinter runner of the year Antwan Hughes Jr. will be one of his receivers, and tight end Tre Walker transferred from Reynolds to join him. A key this season will be eliminating turnovers against tough opponents.

Ty Miller, Davie County, Sr.

The 2022 All-Northwest second-team selection completed 58.3% of his passes for 2,200 yards and 24 touchdowns, while also rushing for 579 yards and four scores. In his first four games, he threw just three interceptions, but threw two picks in six of his last seven games, finished the season with 16. The second-year starter will be trusted to take the next step and help the War Eagles return to winning ways after suffering its first losing season since 2018.

Bert Rice, West Forsyth, Sr.

The 6-3 signal caller could be a key piece in the Titans season for Wallace. A strong offensive line and running game should help the returning two-year starter, whose offense features young receivers who will have to prove themselves against a challenging schedule.

Jacob Smith, Reagan, So.

The NC State baseball commit has received a handful of Division I gridiron offers after rising from junior varsity to throw for 961 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven varsity games as a freshman. Completed 3 of 3 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown to help overcome a 26-14 fourth-quarter deficit in a 28-26 win over Glenn. The offensive line loses Sam Pendleton to Notre Dame and could start four sophomores, but returns All-Northwest second team running back Jaylen Moore, who’s also a sophomore.

Victor Wingate Jr., North Forsyth, Jr.

Outlook: The three-year varsity player is capable of serving roles in all three phases. On offense, Wingate operates the Vikings RPO offense with 4.5 speed and timely passing. The dual-threat performer passed for 1,154 yards with 63.4% accuracy while also rushing for 724 yards on 120 carries and seven touchdowns. The returning all-conference quarterback will be counted on to lead a turnaround from 3-7 in 2022.