The 2023 high school football season for the Triad is scheduled to start for most teams on Aug. 18. In advance of the season, the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal highlight the local position players to watch for.

RUNNING BACKS

Adam Alexander, Glenn, Sr.

Last year’s leading rusher Brandon Sutton transfers away, so the 5-foot-9, 180-pounder will be asked to step up for the Bobcats. A bright side is that he’ll run behind one of the area’s top offensive lines, led by emerging Division I recruit Grayson Johnson at right tackle. A team turnaround from 3-7 could rest on this running game and the dependability of the quarterback position that was unstable last year.

Maurice Andrews, Page, Sr.

Rushed for 915 yards as a junior, which includes 205 yards and two touchdowns vs. Northern Guilford. Had 129 rushing and a touchdown in Reidsville’s only 2022 regular season loss. The 5-10, 180-pounder blends downhill running, balance and shiftiness to hit holes in the Pirates’ power spread offense.

Caman Chaplin, West Forsyth, Sr.

The All-Northwest First Team selection rushed for 1,605 yards and 16 touchdowns on 230 carries for the Titans in 2022, while setting a school record with 362 rushing in one game. The 5-10, 175-pounder will run behind an offensive line led by North Carolina commit Desmond Jackson and sophomore 4-star recruit PJ Dean.

Javen Cole, Eastern Guilford, Sr.

The 5-9, 165-pounder takes on a bigger role with the departure of Jaiden Evans, who ran for 1,658 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. The offensive line loses HSXTRA First Teamer Eric Ainsworth and Donte Lipscomb, however the front returns Chris Riley and Xavier Wilson. As the team’s second-leading rusher, Cole had 678 rushing with an average of 5.8 yards per carry last season.

Lewis Green, North Forsyth, Sr.

Missed action last year due to injury but was second behind quarterback Victor Wingate Jr in rushing at 542 yards with 5.1 yards per attempt. The back has grown to 5-10, 190 and is expected to play crucial role in the Vikings’ RPO offense.

Correy McManus Jr., Andrews, Sr.

The speed demon ran a 10.42 100-meter to finish second at the Guilford County Championship and was a key contributor to the Red Raiders’ outdoor track state championship this spring. Dangerous runner and pass-catcher.

Zakhi Mitchell, East Forsyth, Sr.

The elusive Walkertown transfer gives the Eagles a weapon in the open space who can also split out as a receiver and even play defensive back. Averaged 8.2 yards per carry and 10.3 yards per reception as a multi-faceted weapon who had 1,109 total yards and 18 touchdowns. Had 48 tackles and three interceptions last year.

Jayden Moore, McMichael, Sr.

The 6-0, 223-pound bruiser also possesses good speed for his size at 4.65. Earned all-conference and Team Offensive MVP honors in 2022 rushing for 1,342 yards and 22 touchdowns. Had 100-plus yards in seven of 10 games and three of 200-plus yards.

Jaylen Moore, Reagan, So.

Pulled up to varsity after an injury to then-sophomore Kinston Carter. From there, all he did was rush for 921 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games on the way to all-conference and All-Northwest honors as a freshman. Moore may see smaller holes behind an inexperienced line with the departures of top blockers Sam Pendleton and Spencer Webb, but a year under his belt might help to see creases in defenses.

Jeremiah Redd, Reidsville, Sr.

The leading rusher for the NCHSAA 2A runner-up Rams with 762 yards and nine touchdowns, done while sharing the load with several other backs. Appears to play tougher than his 5-9, 175-pound size suggests and was timed at a 4.6 40 at an Alabama camp.

Antonio Samuels, So., Carver

Small back at 5-5, 143 but expected to carry heavier load with Reginald Dubose graduating. Earned All-Northwest Honorable Mention honors as a freshman after running for 613 on 66 carries for an average of 9.3 yards per carry. Led the Yellowjackets with seven rushing touchdowns.

Mitchell Summers, Grimsley, Jr.

The HSXTRA First Team selection rushed for 2,135 yards and 25 touchdowns with an average of 8.2 yards per carry last season for the NCHSAA 4A state runner-up. The 5-7, 155-pound scatback had season highs of 258 and 256 yards against Reagan and Davie County respectively. Smaller in size but electric 4.48 speed with swift hips and acceleration. Will have a solid offensive line with three returning starters.

Brandon Sutton, East Forsyth, Sr.

Glenn’s leading rusher at 871 yards last year concluded the campaign with 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Davie County. The all-conference selection is more quick than straight-line fast, possessing good vision to find cut lanes.

JaDyn Tate, Northeast Guilford, Sr.

Ran a 4.34 at the Duke camp this summer and a 4.4 at NC State. Averaged 10.3 yards per carry as a junior with several teammates taking handoffs for the Rams last year.

Zion Thompson, Mount Tabor, Jr.

The No. 2 Tabor rusher last season is expected to be the lead back with Giovanni Caesar graduating. Averaged 7.7 yards per carry for 553 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Paul Widerman, Reidsville, Sr.

Named HSXTRA First Team as a linebacker last season. On offense, the 6-0, 220-pound power back averaged 7.6 yards per attempt and was second behind Redd in rushing touchdowns with seven.

Rayshawn Wilson, Dudley, So.

The Smith transfer led the Golden Eagles with 623 rushing yards on 90 carries for an average of 6.9 yards per attempt in nine games as a freshman. Had season-high 150 yards rushing against his new team.