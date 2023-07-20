The 2023 high school football season for the Triad is scheduled to start for most teams on Aug. 18. In advance of the season, the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal highlight the local offensive linemen to watch for.

OFFENSIVE LINEMark Berkeley, East Forsyth, Sr.

The All-Northwest Second Team selection was a solid blocker in the team’s power run game. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 260-pounder graded 91% last season and had 19 knockdowns for a rush offense that averaged 8.1 yards per carry and 218.8 per game.

Jaden Buie, Dudley, Sr.

Teammate Braxton Smith tweeted: “Best in the 336. I stand on that.” Buie anchored Dudley’s right side last season. He’s built more on power than mobility, although useful on kick out blocks. Has received an offer from Division II Shaw University, but believe his recruiting will increase.

Graham Buckrham, Grimsley, Sr.

The 2022 HSXTRA second-team selection and third-year starter is one of three returnees on an offensive line that paved the way for 4,348 rushing yards and 271.75 yards per game. Graded at 89% last year for the NCHSAA 4A runner up who went 15-1. Small for the position at 6-2 and 230 pounds, he recorded 30 pancake blocks. Key blocker Mitchell Summers, one of the top Triad backs.

PJ Dean, West Forsyth, So.

The 6-5, 305-pound Titan has 11 Division I offers, with Georgia and Penn State among them. Agile blocker despite his size and youth who played on varsity as a freshman. Dean and senior Desmond Jackson will allow Titans to run plays on either side of the line out of different types of blocking schemes.

Desmond Jackson, West Forsyth, Sr.

The North Carolina commit is the 25th ranked in-state recruiting prospect for 2024 and No. 4 for the Triad by On3. The 6-5, 315-pounder –25 pounds heavier than last season – surrendered no sacks and had 35 pancakes. His best skill appears to be his drive blocking and desire to finish blocks. Uses 34-inch arms to extend on run blocks but doesn’t lunge or reach in pass protection.

Grayson Johnson, Glenn, Sr.

The 6-7, 305-pound right tackle is the anchor for an offensive line that Bobcats coach Antwon Stevenson said will be the team’s strength. He’s a Power Five prospect who is rising in recruiting after receiving All-Northwest honors in his first season playing football.

Antwan Lowery, Mount Tabor, Sr.

Lowery is surprisingly mobile for his 5-11, 345-pounder frame. Big enough to simply wall off defenders but brings powerful momentum on his blocks. Could be relied on heavily for a team that returns five starters on offense and nine on defense.

Parker McCall, Northwest Guilford, Sr.

The 2022 HSXTRA second-team selection has bulked up to 270 pounds from 255. Graded out at 88% for the Vikings last season for a unit that only allowed six sacks and helped provide 199.5 rushing yards per game. The team retains quarterback Tanner Ballou and receiver Trenton Cloud but must replace graduated running back Mike Godette, who ran for 1,581 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

Austin McNeill, East Forsyth, Sr.

The two-time All-Central Piedmont 4A Conference selection was the Eagles’ right tackle last season. Physical presence at 6-2, 275 pounds, he will be providing holes for former Walkertown running back Zakhi Mitchell ex-Glenn rusher Brandon Sutton.

Chris Riley, Eastern Guilford, Sr.

Key part of the offensive line that powered the Wildcats to the deepest playoff run of all Triad NCHSAA 3A teams last year. Last year, played right guard at 6-3, 295 pounds. The inside blocker should play important role as Tim Bagamary transitions from assistant to head coach.

Collyn Shokes, Northwest Guilford, Jr.

The 2022 HSXTRA second team pick earned All-Metro 4A Conference honors along with McCall. Smaller, quicker left tackle at 6-1, 225 pounds. Smart 4.0 GPA guy whose intensity goes to the echo of the whistle. Graded at 85% last season.

Braxton Smith, Dudley, Sr.

The 2022 HSXTRA Second Team selection returns. The powerful 6-0, 300-pounder is an important piece at left guard for the Panthers. Brings low pad level and will be instrumental in keeping defensive lines off-balance with a power run game, in addition to its passing attack.

DreQuan Wilson, Winston-Salem Prep, So.

The only NCHSAA 1A offensive lineman on the 2022 All-Northwest first or second teams. Didn’t give up a sack as a starter at left tackle in 2022. Has received Division I interest and camp invitations

Xavier Wilson, Eastern Guilford, Jr.

The sophomore starter at left guard is the other side of Chris Riley and will be important in maintaining balance on either side of the line in this power run scheme. Also expected to contribute on defense where he had two sacks against Western Alamance last year.