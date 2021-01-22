Pinecrest’s Alder wins her third individual title, Gibbons men and Hoggard women grab team championships

KERNERSVILLE – Pinecrest’s Carmen Alder won the individual title cross country, the third of her outstanding high school career on Friday in the NCHSAA’s first state championship event since the COVID-19 outbreak shut down high school athletics in North Carolina in March 2020. Alder completed the course at Ivey Redmon Park in 17:47.30 besting her younger sister Vanessa, who finished second, by more than 55 seconds.

Murphy Smith, a senior from Ardrey Kell, claimed the men’s individual title, nipping Wesley Haws from Cardinal Gibbons. Smith crossed the line in 15:44.65 just in front of the first heat time of 15:46.59 set by Haws. Maddon Muhammad from Myers Park paced much of the first heat of the day before a strong kick from Haws. Muhammad placed third with a time of 15:58.03.

The Hoggard women grabbed their second straight team championship, outrunning Panther Creek 96-101. The Viking women averaged 19:44.74 to the Catamount’s 19:48.39. Hoggard was led by sophomore Molly Parker who finished third overall with a time of 18:49.13.