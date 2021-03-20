Players protest for rights, declare they are not NCAA’s property

Unpaid college basketball players are sequestered in Indiana for the Division I men’s tournament. Some of them are protesting “unjust NCAA rules that deny college athletes equal freedoms and basic protections.” That includes the rights to their name, image and likeness (NIL).

On the eve of the college basketball’s showcase, these players are declaring they are people with rights and not the NCAA’s property. They are highlighting how NCAA schools steal the value of their labor and marketability. The players say it’s an injustice that they are denied the same economic protections as other workers, including their fellow students.

A tweet by Rutgers senior guard Geo Baker summed up the meat of their message:

“The NCAA OWNS my name image and likeness. Someone on music scholarship can profit from an album. Someone on academic scholarship can have a tutor service. For (people) who say ‘an athletic scholarship is enough.’ Anything less than equal rights is never enough. I am #NotNCAAProperty.”

The protesting players are aligned with the National College Players Association advocacy group. They’ve joined forces to speak out. They are are not saying they will walk out. There is no threat of a work stoppage, which would have a much bigger impact than statements.