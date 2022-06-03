Plenty of surprises through four weeks of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

Surprises have been plentiful during Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing season, but maybe the biggest one is the number of wins for Tim Brown, Burt Myers and John Holloman.

That number would be zero.

As the 73rd season heads into Week No. 5, that trio will try again in the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 in the Modified Division on Saturday night.

Chris Fleming, who has two wins and is trying to win his first points title, has been around long enough to know that Brown and Myers, who have combined for 21 points titles, are not be counted out. Brown, the defending champion, has 11 titles, and Myers has won 10.

“I don’t care what anybody says, those two will be up there and it doesn’t matter where they are right now,” Fleming said.

Here are three other things to watch for:

1. Danny Bohn will drive in the 100-lap Modified race, and that’s newsworthy because he won the season-opening 200-lap race. Fleming, who has 13 career wins in the Modified Division, will make his 300th start. In addition, Brandon Ward and Jason Myers are Nos. 1 and 2 in points.

2. That perfect season by Tyler McDonald in the Stadium Stock Division came to an end last week. McDonald had won his first three races, but he goes into the weekend third in points behind A.J. Sanders and Brandon Brendle.

3. The Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 last week had a little bit of everything but two-time defending champion Billy Gregg finally emerged with the win. Gregg could fight it out for the championship this season with his son, Nate, who leads the standings. "I want to have the most wins," Billy Gregg said last week. "I want to win three championships in a row. I want to win the 50-lapper two years in a row. I want to win the championship four times. Those are things nobody's ever done, so that's what we're here to do."

