Popovich breaks Nelson's NBA victory record with No. 1,336

SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history, getting his 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102 on Friday night.

Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with Golden State for two seasons beginning in 1992.

The milestone came in the 73-year-old Popovich’s 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise he has served as head coach for.

Unsurprisingly, the evening was met with zero fanfare.

Popovich has won five NBA championships, 13 division titles and was recently named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history. He has coached NBA 75th Anniversary Team members David Robinson and Tim Duncan, future Hall of Fame members Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker as well as journeymen who found careers in San Antonio such as Danny Green and current NBA coaches Steve Kerr, Monty Williams, Ime Udoka and Doc Rivers.

Dejounte Murray, who has emerged as the team’s newest star, had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Spurs. Murray made two free throws with 4.8 seconds and 1 of 2 with a second remaining to seal the victory.

Donovan Mitchell had 24 points for Utah.