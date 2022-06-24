Popular free fan amenities return to Wyndham Championship; tournament tickets on sale

GREENSBORO – The Wyndham Championship is known as one of the PGA TOUR’s most fan-friendly tournaments, and many of the most-popular fan amenities that make the Wyndham Championship the place to be will return this summer, the tournament announced today. The 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022.

Wyndham Rewards® Points Paradise, Margaritaville at the Wyndham, the Truist Fan Pavilion, the Sunbrella® Wine Deck and Sunbrella® Comfort Zone along with the Tito’s Stillhouse all return to the tournament this summer. The Wyndham Championship also provides shaded grandstands at multiple locations around the course to shield patrons from the summer sun.

Wyndham Rewards transforms the Sedgefield Country Club grounds into a Wyndham Rewards Points Paradise giving every fan the chance to earn up to two free hotel nights in Wyndham Rewards points. Points Paradise QR codes will be placed throughout Sedgefield; fans need only find them and scan them to earn Wyndham Rewards points.

The Truist Fan Pavilion is housed in a massive tent to the player’s left of the ninth green – it’s everyone’s hospitality tent! The Truist Fan Pavilion features a plethora of seating with concessions along with upscale bathrooms located behind the tent.

“One of our most-important efforts each year is providing multiple options for those who attend the Wyndham Championship with a grounds ticket,” tournament director Bobby Powell said. “People like to have options, and that’s what we’re providing. Whether you want a great view of the tournament or you prefer spending your day listening to live music and watching the Wyndham Championship on television, we have you covered. Whether it’s access to corporate hospitality or one of our complimentary fan amenities, the Wyndham Championship is the place to be for everyone.”

When the sun begins to set, patrons can finish their escape to the Wyndham Championship with a cheeseburger in paradise and a frozen concoction while enjoying live music Wednesday through Sunday at Margaritaville at the Wyndham. The tournament’s most festive atmosphere is located at the center of the Triad’s Party of the Year in an enormous tent between the Sedgefield clubhouse and Forsyth Drive.

At the Sunbrella® Comfort Zone, fans can sit back, relax and enjoy the comfort and shade of Sunbrella® fabrics at the Comfort Zone on the 12th green while following the play around the back nine. Drinks and light food concessions are available while relaxing on comfortable seating under Sunbrella umbrellas and taking in one of the best views on the course.

The Sunbrella® Wine Deck is a shaded viewing platform not to be missed on the 17th fairway. It’s the perfect shaded lounge deck outfitted with beautiful and comfortable outdoor furniture featuring Sunbrella fabrics. The wine deck is fully stocked with delicious wines, wine slushies, select beers and tasty snacks - all available for purchase.

Tito’s Stillhouse is located to the players’ right of the ninth green, this structure houses a bar that features specialty drinks made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka including the tournament’s signature cocktail, the “Wyndham Welcome” and other concessions items.

The Wyndham Championship is offering a discount for advance ticket purchases. For example, daily grounds tickets for the first round of official tournament play on Thursday are just $60 but will increase to $70 on July 24, 2022. All ticket options, along with detailed pricing, are available for purchase by visiting http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/tickets. Tournament tickets must be purchased online in advance; tickets cannot be purchased at the tournament entrance.