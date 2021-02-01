Porter Named Carolina’s Running Backs Coach

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football program has named 25-year coaching veteran and two-time national recruiter of the year Larry Porter running backs coach, head coach Mack Brown announced on Friday. This is the second time Coach Brown and Porter have worked together having done so at Texas during the 2013 season, and this is the second stint for Porter at Carolina.
“We’re so excited to reunite with Larry, his wife Sharmane, and their children, Brandon, Omari and Olivia,” Brown said. “Larry checks a number of boxes that make him a perfect fit for this role. He has history at Carolina so he understands the place. He’ll be able to hit the ground running in recruiting because of his familiarity, and he brings a wealth of on-field coaching experience that will be valuable to the program. We have a talented group of running backs on our roster and we expect Larry will bring out the best in them. We’re looking forward to having Larry and his family return to Chapel Hill.”
Aside from being a top recruiter, Porter is a three-time Broyles Award nominee, has developed numerous NFL prospects both at his position and through his work on special teams, and has been part of 17 bowl teams since 2002. He returns to Carolina after a four-year stint at Auburn, where he coached tight ends and H-backs and served as the special teams coordinator for the past three seasons.
“My family and I are thrilled to be heading back to North Carolina,” said Porter. “We want to thank Coach Brown, the administration, and the staff for giving us the opportunity to return to what we know is a special place. We had some success when I was in Chapel Hill last time, and you can see that the program is trending in the right direction. I’m excited to help continue that momentum and hope to be an asset moving forward. We can’t wait to get there and get going.”
A Broyles Award nominee in 2020, Porter's special teams units were led by Groza Award semifinalist Anders Carlson, who went 20-of-22 on the season, and Tank Bigsby, who led the SEC in kickoff returns with a 23.5 yards-per-return average. Meanwhile, his collection of tight ends increased their production from previous seasons combining for 20 receptions.
Porter mentored Christian Tutt and Noah Igbinoghene, a first-round NFL Draft selection of the Miami Dolphins, on special teams and both were among the national leaders as return specialists in 2019. Additionally, H-back Spencer Nigh (Pittsburgh) and punter Arryn Siposs (Detroit) signed as NFL free agents.
In 2018, Auburn ranked fifth nationally in net punting, recorded a national-best seven blocked kicks and was one of only two schools to rank in the top 50 in kickoff return average and defense, net punt and punt return average, earning Porter a Broyles Award nomination. H-back Chandler Cox, who was a four-year starter, was drafted by the Miami Dolphins.
In his first season at Auburn in 2017, the Tigers became just the eighth team in SEC history to rush and pass for 3,000 yards in a season. They set a school record for points in SEC play (327), won the SEC West, and played in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Porter went to Auburn from Carolina, where he spent three seasons as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator. During his tenure, UNC made three consecutive bowl appearances and won the ACC Coastal Division in 2015. During that time, Porter was instrumental in the recruitment of Michael Carter, Dazz Newsome, Jason Strowbridge and many others.
In 2016, Porter was nominated for the Broyles Award after tutoring All-ACC running backs Elijah Hood and T.J. Logan. The duo combined to rush for 1,508 yards and 15 TDs. Hood (Oakland) and Logan (Arizona) were both selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. On special teams, the Tar Heels ranked first in the nation in punt return defense (0.22) and second in the nation in kickoff return average (26.97). Logan ranked second nationally in kickoff return average at 32.9 yards per return and scored two TDs.
Under his guidance in 2015, Carolina’s running game ranked 18th nationally, averaging 224.4 yards per game. That was the highest average on the ground at UNC since 1994. Carolina had the nation’s most improved rushing attack, averaging 1.99 more yards per carry than it did the previous year. Hood rushed for 1,463 yards and 17 TDs and was an All-ACC performer. As an offense, the Tar Heels finished ninth nationally and set a then-school record at 40.7 points per game. The group set 62 team and individual school records on offense.
In his first season at UNC, Porter was part of an offensive staff that set several school records and gained more than 5,000 yards of total offense. Rotating three running backs, the group produced 1,119 rushing yards and scored 11 TDs.
Porter came to UNC after one season as running backs coach at Texas, one year as running backs coach at Arizona State and two seasons as head coach at Memphis, his alma mater.
Porter spent five years on the LSU coaching staff from 2005-09, coaching running backs while also holding two key roles on staff as assistant head coach and chief recruiter. He was elevated to the position of assistant head coach during the spring of 2006 and was twice named National Recruiter of the Year by Rivals.com (2007, ‘09). Part of LSU’s 2007 National Championship team, Porter developed two 1,000-yard rushers at LSU in Jacob Hester (2007) and Charles Scott (2008) and produced six NFL Draft selections (Hester, Joseph Addai, Quinn Johnson, Charles Scott, Trindon Holliday, Stevan Ridley).
Porter coached 1,000-yard rushers for three straight seasons while at Oklahoma State. In 2004, Vernand Morency earned All-Big 12 honors after rushing for 1,474 yards and 12 touchdowns. A year earlier, Tatum Bell earned first team All-Big 12 honors with 1,286 yards and 16 touchdowns. Morency was a third-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2005 and Bell was a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2004 NFL Draft.
Prior to his arrival in Stillwater, Porter spent three years at Arkansas State, where he coached Jonathan Adams to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He began his coaching career at Wooddale High School in Memphis, Tenn., before moving to the collegiate ranks, coaching the running backs at Tennessee-Martin in 1998.
A native of Jackson, Miss., Porter lettered for four years (1990-93) at Memphis, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1996. He is a member of the Memphis Athletics M Club Hall of Fame.
