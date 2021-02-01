Porter Named Carolina’s Running Backs Coach

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football program has named 25-year coaching veteran and two-time national recruiter of the year Larry Porter running backs coach, head coach Mack Brown announced on Friday. This is the second time Coach Brown and Porter have worked together having done so at Texas during the 2013 season, and this is the second stint for Porter at Carolina.

“We’re so excited to reunite with Larry, his wife Sharmane, and their children, Brandon, Omari and Olivia,” Brown said. “Larry checks a number of boxes that make him a perfect fit for this role. He has history at Carolina so he understands the place. He’ll be able to hit the ground running in recruiting because of his familiarity, and he brings a wealth of on-field coaching experience that will be valuable to the program. We have a talented group of running backs on our roster and we expect Larry will bring out the best in them. We’re looking forward to having Larry and his family return to Chapel Hill.”

Aside from being a top recruiter, Porter is a three-time Broyles Award nominee, has developed numerous NFL prospects both at his position and through his work on special teams, and has been part of 17 bowl teams since 2002. He returns to Carolina after a four-year stint at Auburn, where he coached tight ends and H-backs and served as the special teams coordinator for the past three seasons.