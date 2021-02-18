Proposed legislation would increase spectator capacity to 40% at outdoor high school sporting events

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill has been filed in the North Carolina State Senate that would override Governor Roy Cooper's limitations on attendance at high school sporting events.

Senate Bill 116, called "Let Them Play and Let Us Watch," was filed on Thursday by Senators Todd Johnson (R-Union) , Vickie Swayer (R-Iredell), and Danny Earl Britt, Jr. (R-Columbus). The bill aims to increase the number of spectators allowed at outdoor sporting facilities at public and private high schools in North Carolina.

Based on the most recent executive order from Cooper, which is set to expire at the end of the month, the number of spectators allowed at outdoor events is limited to 100. The N.C. High School Athletic Association is enforcing that limitation at all of its outdoor events.

Under the proposed bill, schools would be allowed to admit up to 40% of the facility's approved occupancy under the fire code. If a facility does not have an occupancy capacity under the fire code, seven people per 1,000 square feet would be allowed to attend.

Senate Bill 116: Let Them Play and Let Us Watch