Proposed legislation would increase spectator capacity to 40% at outdoor high school sporting events

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill has been filed in the North Carolina State Senate that would override Governor Roy Cooper's limitations on attendance at high school sporting events.
Senate Bill 116, called "Let Them Play and Let Us Watch," was filed on Thursday by Senators Todd Johnson (R-Union) , Vickie Swayer (R-Iredell), and Danny Earl Britt, Jr. (R-Columbus). The bill aims to increase the number of spectators allowed at outdoor sporting facilities at public and private high schools in North Carolina.
Based on the most recent executive order from Cooper, which is set to expire at the end of the month, the number of spectators allowed at outdoor events is limited to 100. The N.C. High School Athletic Association is enforcing that limitation at all of its outdoor events.
Under the proposed bill, schools would be allowed to admit up to 40% of the facility's approved occupancy under the fire code. If a facility does not have an occupancy capacity under the fire code, seven people per 1,000 square feet would be allowed to attend.
Senate Bill 116: Let Them Play and Let Us Watch
According to the proposal, the spectator capacity would not include athletes, employees of high schools, entertainers, or staff providing support for the event. The proposal would not prohibit schools or school districts from implementing stricter access to events.
To become law, the bill would have to pass multiple committees in both the House and Senate, then gain majority support in each before it could be sent to Cooper to sign or veto.
The proposed bill comes as more attention has been placed on outdoor seating capacity with the start of the lacrosse and boy soccer seasons last month and the first football games, which are slated to be held on Feb. 26.
A petition has been circulating throughout the state asking the NCHSAA and Cooper to increase the number of spectators allowed at outdoor sporting events. The petition has over 35,000 signatures.
Earlier this week, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker notified member schools that the association has been invited to meet with the N.C. Department of Health & Human Services to discuss outdoor spectator limitations as the current executive order ends this month.
HighSchoolOT has reached out to the NCHSAA for comment on the proposed legislation.