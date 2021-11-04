Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

Wolfson said investigators learned he spent several hours late Monday at TopGolf, a sports entertainment venue in Las Vegas, and may have been at a friend's home for several more hours before the crash.

A witness told police that people got out of a Dodge Durango SUV that arrived and parked behind the Corvette at the scene of the crash. Police and prosecutors have not said who was in that vehicle at the time. Wolfson said the investigation was continuing.

Ruggs is due again in court Nov. 10.

The Raiders didn’t wait for courts to act, issuing a brief statement Tuesday night announcing Ruggs’ release.

The team and the league earlier in the day offered condolences to the family of the woman who died and promised to gather facts about what the NFL called “this devastating incident.”

Ruggs was supposed to be a cornerstone for the Raiders. He was picked 12th overall in the 2020 draft after three years at Alabama, including helping the Crimson Tide win the NCAA championship as a freshman in 2017.

He was emerging as a star this season with 24 catches for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns. As a rookie in 2020, he had 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns.