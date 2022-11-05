Providence Grove locks up historic win over McMichael in first round of playoffs

MAYODAN – For the first time in program history, Providence Grove won a post season game in impressive fashion with a 48-14 victory over McMichael in the first round of the 2022 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Friday night at Macfield Stadium.

Patriots head football coach Calvin Brown told is team afterwards that they will now forever be known in the community as a part of something special.

“We’ve been through a lot of adversity over the years. This group has been through a huge amount of adversity and for them to get this first playoff win is huge for our community. Enough can’t be said about our team and our coaches. Our coaches, I’ll put them up against anybody. The game plan that they put together for our guys tonight, they executed it well and it was just a total team effort for us,” Brown said.

Thanks in large-part to the prowess of twin brothers Zander and Zane Cheek, who scored five rushing touchdowns between them, in addition to a nearly flawless defensive performance, the Patriots raced to an early 21-0 lead and the Phoenix never recovered.

On their second drive of the game, Zander hit the right edge on a jet-sweep and turned on the speed and would go on to run 69 yards for a touchdown near the midway point of the opening frame for the 7-0 lead following the P.A.T.

The Patriots defense set the stage for the next score after stopping McMichael on fourth down. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Andrew Canter hit Zander Cheek on a wide open post route to bump the margin up to 14-0 with 3:32 to go in the first quarter.

The Providence Grove defense forced a punt on the Phoenix’ next possession, and following a five-play drive that set the Patriots up in the red zone, Zane got in on the scoring running for an eight yard TD to put McMichael in a three-score hole with 7:10 to go in the second quarter.

The Phoenix finally stopped the bleeding on their next drive. Quarterback Jace Dunn was flushed from the pocket near midfield and initially couldn’t find an open receiver. But just before being forced out of bounds, he spotted Zack Dalton near the goal line and lobbed the ball up for a 35 yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-6 with four minutes to go in the half.

That was as close as McMichael would get however, and Zane Cheek scored on a 30 yard rush and Batten would tack on a 22 yard field goal in the final seconds for a 31-6 advantage in the final seconds of the half.

The Patriots defense continued to stymie the Phoenix offensively, basically shutting down McMichael’s bread-and-butter rushing attack led by Jayden Moore.

The Cheek twins kept up the pressure, each adding second half rushing scores to put the game out of reach.

The Phoenix did mount one last drive which culminated with a Deven McMillon score from 4 yards out, but the damage was done as Providence Grove basked in the glow of the programs first playoff win.

Despite the loss McMichael head coach Tony McCants said his team has a lot to be proud of after winning seven games and making the programs third-consecutive post season appearance.

“It wasn’t too long ago that this program was 0-23 and these guys are a part of a group that broke that losing streak and they are going to go out as one of the winningest groups in McMichael football history. They’ve done a lot of things that had never happened – broken some school records, so they should walk out of here with their heads held high. I just thanked them for their service for what they have done because of their commitment. It’s all about them. Players play and this group of seniors have played their tails off for four years,” McCants said.

UP NEXT: No. 17 seed Providence Grove (8-3) travels to take on No. 1 Reidsville (10-1) in the second round Nov. 11. The Rams won their first round game over Madison by a whopping 76-14 margin Nov. 4 at Community Stadium.

“We are going to have to play really, really, really dang good. Reidsville’s good – they are No. 1 in the state for a reason. I’m familiar with Reidsville from years past. Coach (Jimmy) Teague is one of the best coaches to ever do it in the state of North Carolina, so I know what they will be. But we’ve played a schedule that I feel has prepared us. We've played some really good teams this year and well go up there and give them our best shot,” said Brown.