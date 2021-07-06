Pullium named this past seasons NCHSAA Female Athlete of the Year

CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association recently selected Murphy High School student-athlete Sarah Pullium as the 2020-2021 winner of the Pat Best Memorial Trophy and the NCHSAA Female Athlete of the Year.

The award is in its 36th year.

Pullium is a four-time team state champion and three-time individual state title winner in multiple sports.

She was a leader on the basketball and track and field teams, winning multiple team and individual state crowns during her four years at Murphy. On the hardwood, Pullium was a part of two state championship teams, including this year as she helped the Bulldogs trounce Princeton 76 to 34. She scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the championship on her way to being named the Most Outstanding Performer for the 1A title game.

Pullium won the state 1A championship in discus her freshman and sophomore years, missing in her junior season due to COVID. She returned to the top of the podium in the state discus championship this year, winning the event by more than 29 feet. Her efforts in track & field helped the Bulldogs capture two team state titles.

She also helped lead the volleyball team to three conference championships and was named All-Conference two of those seasons, and Best Offensive Player this year. She also got the chance to try her hand at soccer this year, earning Rookie of the Year honors for the Bulldogs women’s soccer team.