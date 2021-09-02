Q&A: What to know and expect in college football’s second season of COVID-19

Are there any attendance restrictions?

At least one school (Hawaii) will not have fans at its opening game because of the delta-triggered surge, but that decision is the exception, not the rule. Florida, Florida State and USF have not announced any COVID-related caps on the number of spectators.

Just because stadiums can be full again does not mean that they will be. Illinois’ opener last week against Nebraska drew an announced crowd of 41,064. That’s down from 44,512 when the Illini hosted the Cornhuskers in 2019, despite Illinois having some excitement with a new coach (Bret Bielema). UCLA’s Rose Bowl crowd of 32,982 was only slightly higher than the Bruins’ record-low, according to The Press-Enterprise. Are those Week 0 anomalies? Or are they signs that some fans still aren’t comfortable returning to a packed stadium?

What happens if teams can’t play?

The SEC, ACC and AAC all have said they will not reschedule games, as they did last year during a fluid 2020 season. That means any team without enough available players will have to forfeit. If neither team is able to play in the ACC or SEC, both must forfeit.

Are vaccines or negative tests required for fans to attend?