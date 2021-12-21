Q&A with East Forsyth grad Ahmani Marshall on joining App State and staying close to family

A: "That was good to see. But I also have former teammates from Wake who have transferred, and they’re doing good things. Kenneth Walker is one. But Trey Rucker, he’s at Oklahoma State now, he’s doing well. Isaiah Essissima, he’s at Nevada. He’s balling out. So there’s just a lot that went into the decision. I talk to my Wake Forest teammates still, and I plan on talking to them throughout this whole entire college experience. But I had to just do what was best for me and my situation."

Q: "What’s the big difference from being recruited as a transfer college player versus being recruited as a high school player?"

A: "The jump from high school to college, it’s a big jump. I feel like with us transfer guys, schools knew I was already accustomed to the college lifestyle, college practices, a college playbook. Everything that comes with college ball. That’s the biggest thing. And especially being able to manage time, classes and all that. Already being accustomed to it, other than somebody who’s not would be the biggest difference."

Q: "You got a handful of carries with Wake Forest this season, but you really stood out in special-teams play. What went into make that impact?"

A: "Coach (Dave) Clawson always told me I’m very athletic. I just went in after I realized my role on offense, I just told him I wanted to play. I wanted to be out there in any way I can help because I love the game and I want to contribute. So my biggest thing was being able to contribute anyway I could. So kickoff, that was just fun for me. So I’d just go down there and just give it my all, every opportunity I got."