Q&A with East Forsyth grad Ahmani Marshall on joining App State and staying close to family

Early signing day wasn’t a deadline for Ahmani Marshall. The timing for his decision just worked out that way.
Two years ago, the soon-to-be East Forsyth alumnus signed his national letter of intent with Wake Forest to play at Wake Forest. This week, the college-readied running back picked Appalachian State as his destination on the other end of the transfer portal.
Marshall spoke to the Journal on Wednesday as many future college athletes locked in their official paperwork with their new schools. He talked about his upcoming move (he’ll enroll at App State in January), the want to stick closer to home and what he thinks helps him fit in Boone.
Q: "When you make this decision two years ago, you stayed close to home. Seems like you’re still trying to do that here. How much did proximity factor in?"
A: "I’m a big family-oriented person, so my parents and my family being able to come watch me play is a big thing for me. Personally that’s why I chose Wake Forest first, just staying in the city of Winston-Salem and being able to play in front of them. Unfortunately that situation didn’t work out for me, but App, that’s a great alternative in my opinion."
Q: "What didn’t work for you at Wake Forest, and what do you think will work for you at App State?"
A: "The biggest thing with Wake – I love my teammates, I love everything about Wake – but it’s just I didn’t really fit the offense and the running style. But App State, their running style is more of what I was doing in high school. More suited for me, downhill running, kind of more power football, so that’s really the biggest difference."
Q: "Did seeing the success that Camerun Peoples has had at App State, a taller power back, make an impact on you?"
A: "Cam Peoples is definitely a good running back. I’ve watched him, and just not Cam. Nate Noel, those are great runners. The offense really allows them to show all their running abilities. After watching them play, I just fell in love with it."
Q: How was your official visit last weekend, and which player or two stuck out on the trip up to Boone?
A: "The visit was great. I actually committed at the end of the trip, that Sunday. I met some guys. Christian Wells was my host; he’s a receiver. I met Cam Peoples; we got to know each other well. Me and Chase Brice, we talked for a while. They all just welcomed me in, told me that they wanted me. I just fell in love with the place."
Q: "Is it helpful to see guys like Chase Brice and Madison Cone, who’ve both had success after transferring to App State, while you’re in the middle of the process?"
A: "That was good to see. But I also have former teammates from Wake who have transferred, and they’re doing good things. Kenneth Walker is one. But Trey Rucker, he’s at Oklahoma State now, he’s doing well. Isaiah Essissima, he’s at Nevada. He’s balling out. So there’s just a lot that went into the decision. I talk to my Wake Forest teammates still, and I plan on talking to them throughout this whole entire college experience. But I had to just do what was best for me and my situation."
Q: "What’s the big difference from being recruited as a transfer college player versus being recruited as a high school player?"
A: "The jump from high school to college, it’s a big jump. I feel like with us transfer guys, schools knew I was already accustomed to the college lifestyle, college practices, a college playbook. Everything that comes with college ball. That’s the biggest thing. And especially being able to manage time, classes and all that. Already being accustomed to it, other than somebody who’s not would be the biggest difference."
Q: "You got a handful of carries with Wake Forest this season, but you really stood out in special-teams play. What went into make that impact?"
A: "Coach (Dave) Clawson always told me I’m very athletic. I just went in after I realized my role on offense, I just told him I wanted to play. I wanted to be out there in any way I can help because I love the game and I want to contribute. So my biggest thing was being able to contribute anyway I could. So kickoff, that was just fun for me. So I’d just go down there and just give it my all, every opportunity I got."