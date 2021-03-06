Quick Take: Dudley 42, Southeast Guilford 20

The big drive

After scoring late in the first half to close to 20-13, Southeast had a chance to maintain that momentum when it took the second-half kickoff and picked up a couple of first downs with sophomore Ryan Stephens at quarterback. But Dudley forced a punt and drove 75 yards to go up two scores on an 11-yard catch and run by Summers. “Once we got the ball in the third quarter, we ate up most of that clock when we were up,” Davis said. “I love it!”

Three things we learned

1. Dudley found another way to weaponize Johncarlos Miller. The senior tight end had another highlight-reel touchdown catch, this one a one-hander, on an 8-yard slant in the fourth quarter. But just as impressive was a 27-yard TD run on a jet sweep in the second quarter that put the Panthers in front to stay and demonstrated that Miller is becoming more than just a receiving complement to deep threat Mekhi Wall. “He’s a different kind of player (than Mekhi),” Davis said, “but the same result: big plays at big times. That’s what we need from him.”