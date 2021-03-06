Quick Take: Dudley 42, Southeast Guilford 20

Site
J.A. Tarpley Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Panthers won
Dudley shook off a sluggish start by doing what it does best, playing physical defense and running the ball with senior Milan Summers. Yes, the Panthers had some breakdowns defensively and had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, but they only committed six penalties after being flagged 13 times in their 32-6 season-opening win over Page.
“Last week I said we had to clean up the penalties,” Dudley coach Steven Davis said. “This week we have to be more disciplined. If we can add those things together we should be a little bit better next week.”
In addition to the fumble that Southeast’s Alex McCalop returned 60 yards for a score, Falcons QB Zion Fleming broke containment on a scramble in the second quarter and found Nick Caldwell wide open for a 69-yard pass play that set up the visitors’ second touchdown.
“My defensive end let him get outside,” Davis said of Fleming, “and my safety was like a deer in the headlights when the ball was in the air.”
But Summers scored four touchdowns and tight end Johncarlos Miller added two as the Panthers pulled away to head into Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference play unbeaten.
Why the Falcons lost
Southeast Guilford struggled to move the ball consistently, whether it was senior starter Zion Fleming or sophomore Ryan Stephens at quarterback. The Falcons did make a few big plays, but once they fell behind by double digits they had to abandon their game plan and throw the ball, and that played into Dudley’s hands.
“The thing is they pound you on both sides of the ball,” coach Earl Bates said of the Panthers. “You have to be prepared to come in and play a very physical football game, a grueling football game, against a team like this.”
It also didn’t help that an apparent 63-yard TD pass from Fleming to Adam Douglas in the first quarter was wiped out because of a penalty for an ineligible player downfield. “It was an RPO (run-pass option) and those are always borderline calls,” Bates said. “I’ll look at the film on it.”
Stars
Southeast Guilford — RB Jalen Fairley 12 carries, 86 yards, 2 TDs; DE Alex McCalop fumble-return TD.
Dudley — QB Jahmier Slade 15-of-22 passing, 172 yards, 2 TDs, 2 2-point conversion passes; RB Milan Summers 20 carries, 100 yards, 3 TDs, 5 catches, 39 yards, TD; TE Johncarlos Miller 4 catches, 80 yards, TD, 27-yard TD run; WR Mekhi Wall 3 catches, 67 yards, 85-yard kickoff return.
The big drive
After scoring late in the first half to close to 20-13, Southeast had a chance to maintain that momentum when it took the second-half kickoff and picked up a couple of first downs with sophomore Ryan Stephens at quarterback. But Dudley forced a punt and drove 75 yards to go up two scores on an 11-yard catch and run by Summers. “Once we got the ball in the third quarter, we ate up most of that clock when we were up,” Davis said. “I love it!”
Three things we learned
1. Dudley found another way to weaponize Johncarlos Miller. The senior tight end had another highlight-reel touchdown catch, this one a one-hander, on an 8-yard slant in the fourth quarter. But just as impressive was a 27-yard TD run on a jet sweep in the second quarter that put the Panthers in front to stay and demonstrated that Miller is becoming more than just a receiving complement to deep threat Mekhi Wall. “He’s a different kind of player (than Mekhi),” Davis said, “but the same result: big plays at big times. That’s what we need from him.”
2. Jalen Fairley is the Southeast Guilford offense. The senior back didn’t have a ton of room to run, but still found a way to gain 86 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns. “He comes to work every single day and gives you full, maximum effort,” Bates said of Fairley. “That’s the thing I like about him. He’s a great kid and a great worker.”
3. Elvis was in the house. Dudley’s Elvis Berry had two takeaways, an interception and a fumble recovery, in a span of about three minutes in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers seal the victory.
What they said
“We’re making mistakes at crucial times. In the passing game I feel like we just need to either take a sack or throw it away sometimes. We have to get a little bit better up front also.” — Earl Bates, Southeast Guilford coach
“It was a tough game, and we made some big plays when we needed to. … Both teams played extremely tough.” — Steven Davis, Dudley coach
Records
Southeast Guilford: 1-1.
Dudley: 2-0.
UP NEXT:
Southeast Guilford: Southern Alamance, March 12.
Dudley: At Smith, March 12.
Scoring summary
Southeast Guilford 6 7 0 7 — 20
Dudley 0 20 8 14 — 42
SCORING LOG
SE – Alex McCalop 60 fumble return (kick failed), 1st, 0:43
Du – Milan Summers 14 run (pass failed), 2nd, 8:00
Du – Johncarlos Miller 27 run (Michael Shaw run), 2nd, 5:14
Du – Summers 12 run (pass failed), 2nd, 2:32
SE – Jalen Fairley 8 run (Aidan Bonde kick), 2nd, 1:34
Du – Summers 11 pass from Jahmier Slade (Franklin Stockton pass from Slade), 3rd, 1:16
SE – Fairley 5 run (Bonde kick), 4th, 10:51
Du – Summers 3 run (Miller pass from Slade), 4th, 9:06
Du – Miller 8 pass from Slade (pass failed), 4th, 2:45