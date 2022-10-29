Quick Take: No. 2 Dudley 51, No. 7 Eastern Guilford 13

The Panthers claim the Mid-State 3-A Conference championship again with a dominating 51-13 win over Eastern Guilford at J.A. Tarpley Stadium.

Why the Panthers won

After a slow start, Dudley scored three touchdowns in the final 8:21 of the opening half and hit a 64-yard TD pass on its first play from scrimmage in the third quarter to wrap up the Mid-State 3-A Conference championship. Junior quarterback Andrew Attmore demonstrated the chemistry he’s built with his receivers by throwing for 290 yards with six TDs and a pair of two-point conversions.

“He had a couple of throws where he could’ve had touchdowns and underthrew them,” Panthers coach Steven Davis said. “He played well and made great reads. The O-line did a good job because (Eastern Guilford) was always bringing somebody and they picked them up for the most part.”

Sophomore receivers Nasir Newkirk and Koredell Bartley did most of the damage for Dudley, as they have for much of the season, and fellow sophomore L.J. Southern impacted the game as a runner and as a receiver. The return of senior athlete R.J. Baker to the Panthers’ lineup after injuries kept him on the sideline also was a welcome sight for Davis.

“He’s a little rusty,” Dudley’s coach said, “but it was good going into the playoffs to get him some work.”

Why the Wildcats lost

After scoring on its second possession of the game, Eastern Guilford didn’t reach the end zone again until its final possession, after the game had gone to a running clock. Coach Tony Aguilar’s Wildcats finished with 94 yards on 26 rushes (3.6 per carry) and only picked up 36 yards through the air.

Eastern scored on the only two drives it started outside its 30-yard line, and two of the Wildcats’ possessions in the first half began inside their 10.

“We did not have field position,” Aguilar said. “Our objective was to make them go 80, 90 yards and I felt like in the first half – other than that last (TD) – we made them drive it and our defense played really well. Obviously, we were on the field too long because we didn’t have field position and were going three-and-out. (Dudley is) too good on offense.”

Eastern’s secondary had trouble staying with the Panthers’ deep and talented corps of receivers, and when the Wildcats thought they had an interception early in the second quarter with the score still 8-6, the play was wiped out by a pass-interference penalty.

“In big games you have to make plays,” Aguilar said. “They did and we didn’t.”

The big plays

Dudley scored on its final play of the first half, when L.J. Southern took a swing pass 9 yards for a touchdown, and its first play from scrimmage in the second half, when Bartley went 64 yards with an Attmore pass.

“That kind of took the wind out a little bit,” Aguilar said of the first-half TD, which came with 18 seconds on the clock. “It was still a two-score game right before the half, and then they score and score again on the first play after the kickoff and that hurt.”

Three things we learned

1. Dudley is ready for the playoffs. The Panthers’ defense gave up points for the first time this season in conference play, but held Eastern Guilford to 27 yards in the first half and 130 for the game. That’s the kind of performance that could fuel a run to Dudley’s second straight NCHSAA Class 3-A championship. “They came to play,” Davis said of his defenders.

2. The season is far from over for Eastern. The Wildcats were disappointed that they saw their bid for a conference title end with a lopsided loss to Dudley for the second time in as many years, but they’re still headed for the Class 3-A West playoffs. That’s a far cry from where they were after an 0-3 start to the season.

3. Logan Wright is an all-state defensive tackle. The senior is already Dudley’s all-time sacks leader – an impressive achievement for a program that has produced NFL players – and finished the regular season with a state-leading 20 sacks after adding one Friday night. Last season, Wright took his game to a higher level in the playoffs, earning the outstanding defensive player award in the state championship game. What will he do for an encore?

Stars

Eastern Guilford — QB Tyreik Boyd 6-of-11 passing, 36 yards; RB Jaiden Evans 12 carries, 43 yards, TD; WR Steven Murray 2 catches, 25 yards, 51-yard kickoff return.

Dudley — QB Andrew Attmore 19-of-27 passing, 290 yards, 6 TDs, 2 2-point conversion passes; RB Jailen Hicks 13 carries, 74 yards; RB L.J. Southern 5 carries 44 yards, TD, 3 catches, 21 yards, TD, 2-point conversion catch; WR Nasir Newkirk 4 catches, 112 yards, 3 TDs; WR Koredell Bartley 5 catches, 99 yards, TD; ATH R.J. Baker 7 carries, 33 yards, 4 catches, 24 yards, TD, 2-point conversion catch.

What they said

“We battled. Hats off to them, because they’re a very good football team. We gave them all we could give them.” – Tony Aguilar, Eastern Guilford coach

“I feel good about where we are right now. We’re clicking on both sides. We’ve got some things we need to shore up going into the playoffs, especially the kickoff team, but other than that I feel good.” – Steven Davis, Dudley coach

Records

Eastern Guilford: 6-1 Mid-State 3-A, 6-4 overall.

Dudley: 7-0 Mid-State 3-A, 8-2 overall.

Up next

NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. Brackets will be released Saturday afternoon. Results weren’t available at press time.