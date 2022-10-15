Quick Take: No. 2 Mount Tabor 21, No. 7 Glenn 0

Why the Spartans won

They forced four turnovers and scored off two of them, played solid defense and ran the ball effectively. “That’s the Mount Tabor brand of football,” coach Tiesuan Brown said, “physical football.”

The Spartans finished with 178 yards rushing and scored all three of their touchdowns on the ground, two by senior RB Gio Caesar. They only attempted eight passes (see Three Things We Learned), but that was enough on a night when punter Quinn Milner was able to flip the field and the defense did the rest.

“We just played solid football,” Brown said. “We didn’t make a lot of mistakes on defense tonight.”

Why the Bobcats lost

Glenn outgained Mount Tabor 211 yards to 210, but most of the Bobcats’ production came between the 20s. They threw two interceptions, lost two fumbles and turned over the ball on downs three times in Spartans territory.

“The kids played hard, but you just can’t turn the ball over against a good team,” coach Antwon Stevenson said. “You just can’t.”

The most infuriating moment on a frustrating night came when Ajay Coverdale’s 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half was wiped out by a penalty for a block in the back. Glenn still drove 48 yards in 12 plays, but was stopped on fourth-and-2 at the Mount Tabor 11.

“We’d move the ball, move the ball and then get one missed assignment, a bad penalty … and it sets us back,” Stevenson said. “We’re not good enough to rebound from those types of mistakes.”

The big plays

Glenn fumbled on the last play of the first quarter, and Mount Tabor scored on the second play of the second quarter. On the Bobcats’ next possession, freshman Jerrell Crawford threw an interception. Nine plays later the Spartans were in the end zone again and it was 14-0.

“We moved the ball, and the defense played great the whole game,” said Glenn’s Stevenson. “It’s just the tale of our season so far.”

Three things we learned

1. Shamarius Peterkin was the next man up for Tabor. After senior QB Semaj Reaves-Smith left the team during the week, Brown’s Spartans went with sophomore Shamarius Peterkin, who had been a playmaker at wide receiver. He rushed for 66 yards and managed the game. “We’ve got a different offense right now,” Brown said. “We’re going to be run-heavy and throw some wrinkles in every week. It’s just what we have to do.”

2. Glenn can run the ball, too. Whether it’s Brandon Sutton, Lenaz Smith or one of the Bobcats’ quarterbacks, they’re most effective on the ground. Glenn rushed for 134 yards on 34 carries, but struggled to complete passes downfield. Until the final 4 minutes, the Bobcats’ longest completion went for 13 yards.

3. Tabor at Reagan next week is huge. Both teams are 4-1 in the Central Piedmont 4-A, with a loss to unbeaten East Forsyth, heading into their Oct. 21 matchup at Reagan. “We’re essentially playing for second place and a home playoff game,” Brown said. “It’s got a lot of meaning behind it and it’s a rivalry game.”

Stars

Mount Tabor — QB Shamarius Peterkin 4-of-8 passing, 32 yards, 11 rushes, 66 yards; RB Giovanni Caesar 15 carries, 48 yards, 2 TDs; WR J.P. Peterkin 3 carries, 27 yards, TD; S Steve May 2 fumble recoveries.

Glenn — RB Brandon Sutton 22 carries, 80 yards.

What they said

“This has been a humbling season to say the least. It’s inexperience, but the kids played hard.” – Antwon Stevenson, Glenn coach

“The plan was to come over here and leave 7-1, and the kids reminded me of that. It’s the second week in a row we were somebody’s homecoming, and that’s based on what we did last year. We’re excited about our success, but we have a huge game next week.” – Tiesuan Brown, Mount Tabor coach

Records

Mount Tabor: 4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-1 overall.

Glenn: 2-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-5 overall.

UP NEXT

Mount Tabor: No. 3 Reagan, Oct. 21.

Glenn: No. 1 East Forsyth, Oct. 21.

Scoring summary

Mount Tabor;0;14;0;7;—;21

Glenn;0;0;0;0;—;0

MT – Gio Caesar 5 run (Wes Dunlap kick), 2nd, 11:13

MT – Caesar 1 run (Dunlap kick), 2nd, 4:53

MT – J.P. Peterkin 11 run (Dunlap kick), 4th, 2:03