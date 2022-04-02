Race for supremacy on the diamond set to peak next week

With the first third of the 2021-2022 baseball season in the books, the pecking order in both the Mid-State 2A and 3A Conferences are set.

Based on performances to date, McMichael (5-1, 10-1), Morehead (6-0, 10-1), West Stokes (2-0, 9-3) and Walkertown (5-3, 8-5) all have a legitimate shot to challenge for the 2022 Mid-State 2A Conference crown.

From a county perspective, the Phoenix and Panthers have been particularly impressive, and their slated round-robin series next week will be a must-watch for fans. Deep bullpens, strong defense, consistent hitting as well as speed on the bases have been the tent-poles for both programs.

McMichael lost a 7-5 thriller in 11 innings on the road at Mid-State 3A Conference foe Walkertown Friday night. The previous Tuesday, the Phoenix won a 1-0, extra innings affair.

Aside from the Walkertown game, as well as a 10-7 come-from-behind shootout win at North Stokes March 10, the Phoenix appeared virtually unbeatable as they amassed seven shutouts while outscoring the opposition by a whopping 117-19 margin.

Similarly, Morehead has been equally impressive riding high on a 10 game winning streak. The Panthers only blemish was a 5-1 loss to cross-county rival March 4. Morehead has had a pair of shutouts and outscored their opponents 114-35.

“Attacking, hitting, defense, pitching – everything. I mean it seems like my guys are playing with so much confidence right now and they believe everything I tell them. They are sticking to the process, sticking to our motto and everything we preach day-in and day-out. We are getting quality starts on the mound. We are getting quality at-bats and firing on all cylinders right now and I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins said.

The next two weeks is a brutal stretch for the Panthers however, with a series versus McMichael followed by a round-robin against West Stokes on deck. That two-week stretch could very well determine the front-runners in the regular season league race.

“Obviously, the rivalry is a big as any that I’ve been associated with just from the talk of the kids, the parents, the whole community, so we are looking forward to it. I think we’ve had the best two weeks as far as focus. We know how important these next two weeks are as far as being at this point of the season and how good we can be. We know going forward we’ve got to lock everything in and be focused, but at this point, I’m really please where we are at,” McMichael head coach Bobby Smith said.

Meanwhile in the second tier of the conference, Reidsville (0-8, 2-10) has gone through their fair share of growing pains. The Rams got a much-needed confidence boost with a 15-11 win over Northeast Guilford Wednesday, but got taken back down again with an 11-0 loss to West Stokes Friday. If Reidsville hopes to make it to the post season, things will have to change soon and the final stretch of the season is a rough road with a pair of out of conference games versus Thomasville and another versus Western Alamance. Also on deck is the county series versus a very tough Rockingham team.

Mid-State 3A Conference

Similarly, the Mid-State 3A Conference is a top-heavy league with Eastern Guilford (8-0, 12-2) and Dudley (7-0, 8-1) currently neck-and-neck in the lead pack.

Atkins (4-3, 9-3) and Rockingham (6-2, 7-5) have played strong as well, but they’ve got some work to do if they hope to close the gap between the Wildcats and Panthers.

Most certainly, the 11-0 shutout win over High Point Central was a strong for the Cougars Friday night.

Mid-State 3A Race

Like McMichael and Morehead in the 2A, the Cougars have similar strengths as far as pitching, defense and offensive production is concerned. RCHS has outscored the opposition 93-46 this season in addition to a resume-boosting 5-1 win over MHS March 4. After winning five in a row to begin the season, the Cougars hit a wall, losing four-straight over a two week span. It was against strong competition however, including the second game in the county series and a round-robin pair of losses to league leader Eastern Guilford. Top to bottom, the Cougars are a strong unit and if they perform well in the series with Dudley next week, are right back in the hunt.

UP NEXT: Reidsville hosts Thomasville Monday. McMichael will hit the road to take on Mid-State 2A Conference and country rival Morehead and Mid-State 3A Conference foe Dudley Tuesday.