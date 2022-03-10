Rachel Clark won't return as Southeast Guilford girls basketball coach

The changes Clark has seen in the game at the high school level were brought home to her on the night of the Falcons’ last home game of the season.

“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak, when we had Senior Night and I look up in the first row and it’s filled with seniors who should have been walking with us instead of cheering for us” because they had transferred to other schools, she said. “It hit home.”

Clark also cited the long hours and weekends required of the job, adding: “I was having to go on our off days to the middle school to try to make sure I can keep those girls here. We’re having to recruit our own middle school players. I can’t commit to that.”

Clark’s commitment to the Southeast program built it into one of the state’s strongest during her tenure. “Anybody would be lucky to come along and inherit this,” she said.