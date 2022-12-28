RAGE guard looking for opportunities to prove he deserves next level shot on hardwood

REIDSVILLE – All Rockingham RAGE basketball senior point guard Edwin Stephens is looking for is an opportunity to play at the next level, and over the last several years, he just hasn’t been able to crack the code of how to get looks from college coaches as a high school homeschool player.

The homeschool network of teams is not typical scouting territory for college recruiters, but take a look at Stephens YouTube videos with some of his highlights and it looks like he has the talent to have an opportunity to play college ball. A chance is all he really wants.

Over the course of his high school career, he’s steadily built a reputation as one of the best players in the region on the homeschool level and he’s hoping his exceptional play on both offense and defense will earn him a shot to play in college following his high school graduation next spring.

“Well, the first thing about him is he is a great kid and a coach’s dream. He’s very encouraging to the kids – super positive to his teammates and he displays great Christian character, so before you get into any of the intangibles of basketball, that’s really one of the things that sets Edwin apart. I would venture to say there is not a more coachable kid in this area than he is, but as far as a basketball player, god has blessed him with super natural speed. I mean it is insane at how fast the kid is and not only is he fast, but he can stop and cut on a dime and change directions quicker than anybody that I’ve ever seen in probably the last 30 years. He’s got insane athleticism, he can jump out of the gym, good ball handler, good passer, good shooter and he’s really, really strong when he’s going to the basket. Contact usually does not bother him at all. He can finish through contact. Really as kind of a combo point guard/shooting guard he’s got about everything that you would look for,” RAGE head coach Jeff Kaylor said.

Stephens not only leads the team in scoring and steals, but also led the RAGE as the MVP of the Rockingham RAGE’S 2018-2019 North Carolina Home School Association national championship.

In the title game he had a triple double and scored 29 points, had 12 rebounds in addition to 10 steals.

So far in the 2022-2023 season, Stephens is averaging 24.9 points, four rebounds, four assists and 3.8 steals per game. He and the RAGE are currently undefeated in conference play and have an 8-6 overall record heading into January.

“Edwin is a tremendous passer. He is very unselfish. He the kind of kid you have to tell to shoot more,” Kaylor said.

As good as he is on offense, it is his defense that often fuels his point production.

“Some of it may come from his days playing soccer and football. He’s just got great instincts defensively. It’s like he sees the play one step ahead. And so defensively he’s tremendous and he uses that speed to create chaos and havoc on the court which leads to turnovers,” said Kaylor.

The coach said Stephens has all of the tools as well as the work ethic to succeed at the next level, all he wants is a shot to get in front of college coaches.

Kaylor and the RAGE once again have lofty goals as the collectively turn the page heading into 2023.

“Number one, we would like to win 20 games. That is our first goal. The second goal is that we’d like to win the state championship . . . and then at the end of the season, we would like to go down and win the national championship in the 4 or 5 A division, basically finish better than any other team our size,” said Kaylor.

“We are trying to build something. Number one, we are trying to build something bigger than basketball. We are trying to teach kids about Christ first, how to be men second and number three - teach them about sports. We are trying to build something bigger here as a program and we want to be able to compete with public schools and private schools consistently year-in and year-out,” Kaylor said.

UP NEXT: The RAGE (2-0, 8-6) travel to take on Faith Christian (1-2, 6-7) Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.