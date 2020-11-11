Rahm hits hole in one on his birthday at Augusta practice round

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Seve Ballesteros. Jose Maria Olazabal. Sergio Garcia.

Jon Rahm would love to add his name to the list.

“There’s such Spanish history of champions here, with three great champions and three idols of mine,” Rahm said Tuesday before a practice round at the Masters. “Five green jackets go out to Spain. Hopefully I can be the sixth.”

Rahm won twice this year and rose to No. 1 in the world for the first time in his career. But the lack of a major victory remains the biggest hole in his resume. He has come close at Augusta National, posting top 10s in his last two trips here, including a fourth-place finish in 2018.

He's having quite a week so far.

Rahm made a hole in one on the fourth hole with a 5-iron in practice Monday. Rahm then hit 4-iron that bounced four times on the surface of the water, clipped the embankment and rolled all the way around the back of the green and into the hole Tuesday during the traditional attempt to skip a ball over the pond in front of the 16th green.

“The craziest thing. The second hole in one of the week,” he said. “It could go two ways, right? Something special going on, or I’m just running out of luck already. So I don’t know.