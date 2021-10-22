Raiders close out regular season with win over Dillard

Neal then threw a 48 yard pass to Zaylin Hampton for another TD, and then completed the drive with a pass to LaDario Johnson for the 2-point conversion for the 34-0 lead at the half.

Reidsville went to work once again in the third quarter, mounting another drive that culminated with an 8 yard run by Dimarrion Whitted for a touchdown for the final Raiders score of the game.

“We wanted them to play fast, play tough and play smart and I think we did that and executed the game plan. In the first half, we pretty-much had our way and put the game away. I thought the kids did an excellent job and I’m real proud of them,” head coach Reggie Chestnut said.

“We want them to come in confident and I feel we do. We work hard and we feel like if we put the work in, then it is going to show on the field. They take the coaching and that’s kind of the Reidsville culture and that’s just the attitude the kids take into the games every time we play.”

UP NEXT: The Raiders earned a bye in the first round of the North Central Conference playoffs next week along with the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. Reidsville will be back in action Oct. 28 against an opponent to be determined at Community Stadium at 4 p.m.

BOX SCORE