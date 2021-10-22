Raiders close out regular season with win over Dillard

The Reidsville Raiders football team ended the regular season on a high note with a 40-6 victory over Dillard Oct. 21 at Community Stadium.
Thursday afternoon’s game versus the Bulls marked the only score an opponent has posted all season against the Raiders stout defense in the previous five contests. Dillard’s only TD, a deep pass over the top from 45 yards out as time expired, closed out the game.
Other than that, it was all Reidsville for most of the afternoon as the team now sets their collective sites on the post season which begins next week.
It didn’t take long for the RMS scoring barrage to get cranking. After the opening kick, quarterback Dionte Neal connected with Zaylin Hampton on a screen pass that resulted in a huge gain that put the Raiders on the Bulls 12 yard line. On the following play, Neal hit Kendre Harrison on a touchdown strike followed by a 2-point conversion run by Frankie Galloway for the 8-0 lead with 6:49 to go in the first quarter.
After pinning Dillard deep in their own territory on the ensuing kick, the defense went to work and
Jake Law made the stop in in end zone for a safety. It was the first of two safeties in the game, the second by LaDario Johnson early in the second quarter.
Neal continued to impress, this time on a 70 yard kickoff return for a touchdown, followed by another rushing TD by Michael Smith to close out the first period with a 24-0 Raiders advantage.
Neal then threw a 48 yard pass to Zaylin Hampton for another TD, and then completed the drive with a pass to LaDario Johnson for the 2-point conversion for the 34-0 lead at the half.
Reidsville went to work once again in the third quarter, mounting another drive that culminated with an 8 yard run by Dimarrion Whitted for a touchdown for the final Raiders score of the game.
“We wanted them to play fast, play tough and play smart and I think we did that and executed the game plan. In the first half, we pretty-much had our way and put the game away. I thought the kids did an excellent job and I’m real proud of them,” head coach Reggie Chestnut said.
“We want them to come in confident and I feel we do. We work hard and we feel like if we put the work in, then it is going to show on the field. They take the coaching and that’s kind of the Reidsville culture and that’s just the attitude the kids take into the games every time we play.”
UP NEXT: The Raiders earned a bye in the first round of the North Central Conference playoffs next week along with the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. Reidsville will be back in action Oct. 28 against an opponent to be determined at Community Stadium at 4 p.m.
BOX SCORE
R 24 10 6 0 40