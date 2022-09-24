Raiders pick up season opening win over rival Holmes

The Reidsville Raiders football team picked up from where they left off on the heels of another conference regulars season championship last season, with a 37-0 victory over Holmes last week.

The Raiders scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, and added one more in the second for a commanding 22-0 lead by halftime.

The Reidsville defense held Holmes at bay the rest of the way as the Raiders scored again in the third and fourth to lock up the win.

Richard Brathwaite led the charge offensively, scoring four touchdowns on the afternoon. He had two big, breakaway runs for scores from 60 and 70 yards out respectively.

Another offensive highlight was on a 45 yard screen pass from Jordan Robinson to Damarion Witthed for a touchdown.

Zaylin Hampton, Ja’Ques Tynes and Brathwaite all scored 2-point conversions on the afternoon.

On the defensive front, Tynes, Trey Slade and Devontae Campbell – and linebackers Kadence Pruitt and Toy Derrick played well too. In addition, interceptions by Raiders Amri Jackson and Zaquan Hunter kept the Holmes offense off the field.

“It’s Reidsville Raiders football, so expectations are always high. It was our first game, so obviously there were some jitters. We had a couple of hiccups, but other than that it’s a well-balanced team and I thought we played well at times. We’ve got a lot to look at and some things to work on. I think we played really well up front. The offensive and defensive lines, I thought they had a dominant game up front. Our quarterback Jordan Robinson, I thought he did good for his first start so there were definitely some positives. A 37-0 win, I’ll take it,” Raiders head coach Reggie Chestnut said.