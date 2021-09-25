Raiders remain undefeated after back-to-back wins in opening week

By the end of the third period, the score was 44-0 which allowed the reserves to close out the shutout victory in the final frame.

Neal hit Kendre’ Harrison for a pair of passing touchdowns and also connected with Michael Smith and Frankie Galloway on scoring strikes as well.

LaDario Johnson and Jayden Bowden each recovered a fumble apiece on the defensive end and there were several standouts that helped shut down the Wildcats offensively. Parker Upchurch, Mario Whitsett, Harrison, Johnson, Dimarrion Whitthed and Jake Law all had solid days, and defensive captain Savion Johnson did a good job of making the right calls on the field to set the RMS defense up for success.

Despite a roster full of new faces and a general lack of experience, Chestnut said his guys and coaching staff did a great job in the offseason preparing.

“We had to extend our summer workouts to put in the extra work in and fortunately we have a good coaching staff to come in and give support. We were able to talk a lot of football to get that football I.Q. back up and I think it all came together. We pushed them and they rose to the occasion and that’s pretty much what the Reidsville kids do most of the time.”

Chestnut says once again expectations are high to finish on top in the league standings. Since taking over the RMS head coaching position, Chestnut and the Raiders have won 17 out of the last 19 North Central Middle School Conference titles. The last time Reidsville lost in the championship game was 2013.