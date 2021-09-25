Raiders remain undefeated after back-to-back wins in opening week

REIDSVILLE – For the second game in four days, the Raiders football team was once again dominant with a 48-0 shutout win over Holmes Middle School Thursday afternoon.
It was a day where it seemed everyone got involved on the scoring front as 11 different players had at least 2-points on the afternoon.
To get things started Reidsville quarterback and special teams stalwart Dionte Neal, returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown which paved the way for a 22-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Neal later scored again from 55 yards out and Michael Smith had a pair of touchdowns, one on a screen pass, and the other on a run.
Other highlights included Dim’arrion Whitted's 50-plus yard TD and Frankie Galloway hauled in a 38 yard reception for another touchdown.
Scoring 2-point conversions were Galloway, Kendre’ Harrison, LaDario Johnson, Savion Johnson and Dionte’ VanEaton.
Raiders head coach Reggie Chestnut said a great deal of the offensive success in their first two games was due to superior play on the offensive line.
“They just do an excellent job opening up holes and blocking. They are just unreal. That line is led by Jaquez Tynes (6’2, 245) and that’s who we run behind most of the time. He’s the staple of the offensive and defensive front and the guys around him do an outstanding job,” said the coach.
It was the second shutout in a row and defensively RMS was led by Savion Johnson, Parker Upchurch along with Tynes. Jorden Robinson came through with an interception, Kendre’ Harrison secured a fumble and Chris Smith added a safety.
Raiders 44, Eastern Guilford 0
For the first time since 2019, the Reidsville Raiders football team took to the gridiron and showed virtually no rust as they dominated in a 44-0 shutout win over Eastern Guilford Monday afternoon.
The Raiders, the defending 2018 North Central Middle School Conference champions, were sidelined following the 2020 shutdown due to the pandemic, so players, coaches and fans alike were excited for the regular season opener.
Reidsville quarterback Dionte Neal stole the show with a combined six touchdowns on the afternoon. He had two rushing and four more passing to three different receivers to lead the charge offensively.
Neal got it started early on the Raiders first play from scrimmage as he broke free and raced 52 yards for the opening score of the game.
By the end of the first quarter, the Raiders were up 24-0 and that advantage would grow to 38-0 by the half.
Neal picked up where he left off at the beginning of the second half, as he hit the seam and sprinted for a 48 yard rushing TD.
By the end of the third period, the score was 44-0 which allowed the reserves to close out the shutout victory in the final frame.
Neal hit Kendre’ Harrison for a pair of passing touchdowns and also connected with Michael Smith and Frankie Galloway on scoring strikes as well.
LaDario Johnson and Jayden Bowden each recovered a fumble apiece on the defensive end and there were several standouts that helped shut down the Wildcats offensively. Parker Upchurch, Mario Whitsett, Harrison, Johnson, Dimarrion Whitthed and Jake Law all had solid days, and defensive captain Savion Johnson did a good job of making the right calls on the field to set the RMS defense up for success.
Despite a roster full of new faces and a general lack of experience, Chestnut said his guys and coaching staff did a great job in the offseason preparing.
“We had to extend our summer workouts to put in the extra work in and fortunately we have a good coaching staff to come in and give support. We were able to talk a lot of football to get that football I.Q. back up and I think it all came together. We pushed them and they rose to the occasion and that’s pretty much what the Reidsville kids do most of the time.”
Chestnut says once again expectations are high to finish on top in the league standings. Since taking over the RMS head coaching position, Chestnut and the Raiders have won 17 out of the last 19 North Central Middle School Conference titles. The last time Reidsville lost in the championship game was 2013.