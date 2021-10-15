Raiders remain undefeated following win over Rockingham Middle

WENTWORTH – The Reidsville Raiders football team kept their unbeaten streak alive at 5-0 following a 48-0 victory over cross-town rival Rockingham Middle School on Thursday afternoon at Cougar Pride Stadium.

“I just think they came out and executed what we prepared for all week as far as doing your part and doing what is best for the team. We all just came together and that is the way that it worked,” Raiders head coach Reggie Chestnut said.

To get the scoring started, RMS quarterback Dionte Neal got around the left edge on the keeper and raced 61 yards for a touchdown. Also serving as the team’s kicker, he kept the momentum going for the Raiders on a deep shot that pinned the Jaguars on the doorstep of their own end zone.

Three plays later, Reidsville stripped the ball causing a fumble and Parker Upchurch recovered for another score to make it 16-0 after the 2-point conversion with 5:10 to go in the first quarter.

Another deep kick and several tackles for losses ended up with Upchurch making the tackle in the end zone for a safety. That was followed by a 40 yard return for a touchdown by Dimarrion Whitted which increased the lead to 26-0 near the end of the opening frame.