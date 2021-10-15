Raiders remain undefeated following win over Rockingham Middle

WENTWORTH – The Reidsville Raiders football team kept their unbeaten streak alive at 5-0 following a 48-0 victory over cross-town rival Rockingham Middle School on Thursday afternoon at Cougar Pride Stadium.
“I just think they came out and executed what we prepared for all week as far as doing your part and doing what is best for the team. We all just came together and that is the way that it worked,” Raiders head coach Reggie Chestnut said.
To get the scoring started, RMS quarterback Dionte Neal got around the left edge on the keeper and raced 61 yards for a touchdown. Also serving as the team’s kicker, he kept the momentum going for the Raiders on a deep shot that pinned the Jaguars on the doorstep of their own end zone.
Three plays later, Reidsville stripped the ball causing a fumble and Parker Upchurch recovered for another score to make it 16-0 after the 2-point conversion with 5:10 to go in the first quarter.
Another deep kick and several tackles for losses ended up with Upchurch making the tackle in the end zone for a safety. That was followed by a 40 yard return for a touchdown by Dimarrion Whitted which increased the lead to 26-0 near the end of the opening frame.
Two more scores – one on a pass from Neal to Zaylin Hampton, and a rushing TD by Michael Smith in the closing seconds of the half set up the running clock the rest of the way.
Rockingham began to have some success in the second half on both sides of the line of scrimmage, holding the Raiders scoreless for the entire third period while also mounting a long drive deep into Reidsville territory. But a series of RMS stops on the edge of the red zone stalled the potential scoring threat.
The Raiders added one final score on a 70 yard run for a TD by Chris Smith in the fourth quarter to close out the win.
Aside from a plethora of penalties on RMS throughout the first half, it was a stellar performance, but Chestnut said there is still room for improvement.
“Our slogan is to play fast, play tough and play smart and when we say smart, we are talking about eliminating penalties. We had a lot of them, but we’ll address that in practice, stay focused and I think we will clean that up,” said the coach.
BOX SCORE
RMS 26 16 0 6 48
RCMS 0 0 0 0 0