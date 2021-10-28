 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raiders shutout Holmes to earn a championship shot next week
0 Comments

Raiders shutout Holmes to earn a championship shot next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dionte-vaneaton-photo

Raiders ball carrier Dionte VanEaton follows his blockers for a big gain in Reidsville’s 42-0 win over Holmes Thursday afternoon.

 PHOTO BY JIM SANDS

The Reidsville Raiders undefeated run continued with a 42-0 shutout win over Holmes on Jimmy Teague Field at Community Stadium Thursday afternoon.

Despite nearly half a dozen early penalties, in addition to having three first half touchdowns being called back, the Raiders made up for it when they finally did get the ball on offense.

Holmes employed a ball-control strategy in the first quarter, utilizing virtually every second of the play clock that initially worked keeping the Raiders off of the field.

But after a time-consuming opening drive by Holmes came up empty, RMS got things going when quarterback Dionte Neal got around the corner on a designed sweep and outran the Holmes defenders for a 49 yard touchdown. Neal then found success throwing the ball on the Raiders next two possessions, connecting with Michael Smith from 35 yards out for a touchdown, followed by another 36 yard scoring-strike to Kendre’ Harrison to close out the half with a 22-0 lead.

After getting the ball back in the third quarter, Neal hit Frankie Galloway on a deep pass to set up a first and goal at Holmes 20 yard line. Two plays later, Michael Smith punched it into the end zone for a TD for the 28-0 advantage.

Two more rushing touchdowns followed in the final frame. The first on a breakaway 43 yard score by Neal, followed by another 8 yard run for a TD by Dimarrion Whitted put the win on ice.

UP NEXT: The Raiders will host Dillard in the North Central Middle School Conference finals Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.

RMS head coach Reggie Chestnut and the Raiders have won 17 out of the last 19 North Central Middle School Conference titles. The last time RMS lost in the championship game was 2013.

BOX SCORE

R 14 8 6 14 42

H  0  0 0  0  0

Scoring Log

First Quarter

R Dionte Neal runs 49 yards for a touchdown. 2-point conversion no good. R 6-0, 3:14

R Neal throws 35 yard pass to Michael Smith for a touchdown. 2-point conversion pass from Neal to Kendre’ Harrison. R 14-0, end of quarter

Second Quarter

R Neal throws 36 yard touchdown pass to Harrison. 2-point conversion run by Frankie Galloway. R 22-0, 1:18

Third Quarter

R Michael Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown. 2-point conversion no good. R 28-0, 5:02

Fourth Quarter

R Neal runs for 43 yard touchdown. Savion Johnson runs for 2-point conversion. R 36-0, 7:26

R Dimarrion Whitted runs for 8 yard touchdown. 2-point conversion no good. R 42-0, 2:11

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News