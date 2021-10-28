Raiders shutout Holmes to earn a championship shot next week

The Reidsville Raiders undefeated run continued with a 42-0 shutout win over Holmes on Jimmy Teague Field at Community Stadium Thursday afternoon.

Despite nearly half a dozen early penalties, in addition to having three first half touchdowns being called back, the Raiders made up for it when they finally did get the ball on offense.

Holmes employed a ball-control strategy in the first quarter, utilizing virtually every second of the play clock that initially worked keeping the Raiders off of the field.

But after a time-consuming opening drive by Holmes came up empty, RMS got things going when quarterback Dionte Neal got around the corner on a designed sweep and outran the Holmes defenders for a 49 yard touchdown. Neal then found success throwing the ball on the Raiders next two possessions, connecting with Michael Smith from 35 yards out for a touchdown, followed by another 36 yard scoring-strike to Kendre’ Harrison to close out the half with a 22-0 lead.

After getting the ball back in the third quarter, Neal hit Frankie Galloway on a deep pass to set up a first and goal at Holmes 20 yard line. Two plays later, Michael Smith punched it into the end zone for a TD for the 28-0 advantage.