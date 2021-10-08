Raiders unblemished season run continues with shutout victory over WRMS

MAYODAN – The Reidsville Middle School football team showed their collective power across the board in an impressive 40-0 shutout win over Western Rockingham Thursday afternoon.

Raiders quarterback Dionte Neal started the game off breaking through the line of scrimmage into the open and turned on the speed to race 55 yards for the first score of the day.

Neal then got things going in the passing game connecting on scoring receptions by Dionte’ VanEaton on a 40 yard screen pass and Kendre’ Harrison to extend the lead to 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The scoring barrage continued as the Raiders kept the pedal to the metal, pushing the score to 40-0 at the half.

Harrison, Michael Smith, Savion Johnson and Dario Johnson all had 2-point conversions on the day, and VanEaton added a safety in a balanced scoring outing for the Raiders squad. The offensive line was led by Jake Law, Christian Cunningham and Kamari Womack.

The running clock was instituted in the second half to close out the game.