Raiders unblemished season run continues with shutout victory over WRMS

MAYODAN – The Reidsville Middle School football team showed their collective power across the board in an impressive 40-0 shutout win over Western Rockingham Thursday afternoon.
Raiders quarterback Dionte Neal started the game off breaking through the line of scrimmage into the open and turned on the speed to race 55 yards for the first score of the day.
Neal then got things going in the passing game connecting on scoring receptions by Dionte’ VanEaton on a 40 yard screen pass and Kendre’ Harrison to extend the lead to 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The scoring barrage continued as the Raiders kept the pedal to the metal, pushing the score to 40-0 at the half.
Harrison, Michael Smith, Savion Johnson and Dario Johnson all had 2-point conversions on the day, and VanEaton added a safety in a balanced scoring outing for the Raiders squad. The offensive line was led by Jake Law, Christian Cunningham and Kamari Womack.
The running clock was instituted in the second half to close out the game.
Defensively, the Raiders front was led by Jaquez Tynes and Mario Whitsett while linebackers Savion Johnson and Parker Upchurch were solid and helped shutdown Western Rock’s offense to set the tone. In addition, Neal and Richard Brathwaite had interceptions.
RMS head coach Reggie Chestnut said he wanted his team to come out and be aggressive in order to try and put the game away early and that’s what they did for a team that extended their winning streak to four-straight in the 2021 season.
“We mixed a lot of the run and the pass and it gave a lot of our kids a chance to play. I thought our fifth quarter guys went out there and did a good job. They secured the shutout for us and played hard. It was a little sloppy in the second half and there were a lot of flags, but overall they did a good job with the shutout and the fifth quarter offense didn’t play bad either,” said Chestnut said.