Rams advance to championship round following win over BCA

GIBSONVILLE – Steady and consistent scoring combined with a strong defensive adjustment after halftime were the deciding factors in Reidsville 92-59 win over Burlington Christian Academy at the Eastern Guilford Holiday Christmas Tournament Tuesday night.

The Rams took control early, in part thanks to the hot hand of Amari Baggett who knocked down four 3-point baskets as Reidsville closed out the opening frame with a 28-16 lead.

Burlington Christian played better defensively, but the Rams still managed to outscore the Royals 20-15 as they took a 48-31 lead into the locker room at the half.

Reidsville seemed intent on putting the game away in the third period as they held Burlington to just 7 points as they increased the lead to 70-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Royals nearly matched the Rams bucket-for-bucket heading down the stretch with Reidsville holding the slight 22-21 advantage, but the fast start in the opening frame, and the lock-down defense in the third quarter ultimately paved the way to the win.

The Rams had four players score in double-figures. Dionte Neal led the way with a game-high 24. He knocked down four 3-point baskets and was a perfect 8 of 8 at the free throw line. Baggett closed out the night with 14 – all in the first quarter, Al Lee netted 11, including a pair of 3-point baskets and Kendre Harrison scored 20 to pace Reidsville offensively.

Jackson McBride led Burlington Christian with 15 and Conner Johnson added 10 more. Nate Brown kept the game relatively close in the early going with a pair of first quarter 3-pointers.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (1-0, 6-0) takes on Burlington-Williams (0-2, 3-6) in the championship round of the Eastern Guilford Holiday Christmas Tournament Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Following the championship round of the tournament, Williams hosts Eastern Alamance (1-0, 7-1) and the Rams will hit the road to take on Mid-State 2A Conference foe Walkertown (0-1, 2-6) Jan. 3

BOX SCORE

R 28 20 22 22 92

B 16 15 7 21 59