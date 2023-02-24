The undefeated Rams, 23-0, blew open a tight game after halftime to cruise to a 81-66 victory over No. 15 Trinity in the second round of the 2023 2A NCHSAA state basketball playoffs Thursday night.

The unseasonably warm February day preceding tip-off, did the Bulldogs no favors. To the chagrin of many fans sweating it out in the packed house of a gym that has no air conditioning, by the time the game started, it was as hot temperature-wise as compared to the action that unfolded on the hardwood. The sauna-like conditions didn’t seem to bother Reidsville, however, who practiced all summer in far-worse conditions. In fact, it proved to be an advantage which was a part of the strategy all along.

Trinity proved to bring a tough-as-nails brand of basketball in the early going, slipping into the driver’s seat with a 9-4 lead in the opening minutes, but Reidsville went on a nice 11-0 run to take over the lead. The Bulldogs answered with a run of their own, but Rams guard Dionte Neal knocked down a 3-pointer, then followed that up with a pick-pocket mid-court steal that resulted in a layup on the other end of the floor to give the Rams a 21-17 lead at the end of the opening frame.

Things proved a little rocky in the second period however, as RHS center Kendre Harrison and Landon Denny both got into foul trouble.

At 6-7 and 6-5 respectively, Harrison and Denny’s post presence took away a big part of Reidsville’s offense as both proceeded to ride the pine for the remainder of the half.

The Rams were forced to go small with a four guard set, but the lineup made the proper adjustments as Reidsville held a 37-33 advantage at the break.

“Going into halftime, I think we were up four or five points and we had them right where we wanted them. We knew that the heat, our press and our defensive pressure would start to wear on them. Our word of the day going in was - suffocate. We just wanted to suffocate them on defense and by the early part of the third quarter they were dead-tired on defense. We saw them going in at halftime and they didn’t have the bounce that they had coming out, so our game plan was really working at that point,” said Reidsville head coach Jason Ross.

The Rams seemed intent on making a statement coming out of the locker room, as they outscored Trinity 28-11 to in the third quarter.

Sparked by Neal, who made several shots from the perimeter as well as scoring on the break, he also got Harrison back involved with a trio of impressive dishes for rim-rocking, crowd-pleasing jams heading down the stretch to lock up the win.

Trinity big man Evan Stepp was part of the reason Harrison got into foul trouble in the first half as the two traded paint throughout the game. But Harrison weathered the storm and Stepp eventually fouled out with zero points.

Balanced scoring was definitely a key for Reidsville.

Neal led the Rams offensively with 25 points. Harrison added 16, Lee had 14, Amari Baggett contributed 10 and Tamir Johnson chipped in eight more. Reidsville had a good night from beyond the arch with Lee, Baggett and Neal all knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.

Dominic Payne proved a worthy adversary leading Trinity with a game-high 32 points. Jacob Hodges had 16 and Brandon Campbell added 11 more.

No. 15 seed Trinity entered the game after winning four of their last five games and finished the season with a record of 21-8.

UP NEXT: Reidsville hosts No. 7 Robinson (22-6) in the third round of the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Saturday. Robinson defeated No. 23 Walkertown 67-54 Thursday to advance to take on the Rams.

“They are the defending 2A state champs and we’ve been watching them. They’ve brought back pretty-much of the core from their state championship run last year. They beat Farmville Central in the final last year, so we have our hands full, but so do they. It’s going to be a great game. We are just looking forward to the opportunity to play against a state champ to see where we stack up,” Ross said.

BOX SCORE

R 21 16 28 16 81

T 17 16 11 22 66

Reidsville 80, Lincolnton 59

Tuesday, Feb. 21

After trailing in a tight game at halftime, Reidsville rallied to take control in the second half to seize a 80-59 win over Lincolnton in first round of the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs in the Western bracket Tuesday night.

Despite the Rams growing reputation as one of the toughest teams in the state, the Wolves didn’t appear intimidated in the early going. It was intense in a back-and-forth one-possession battle in the opening frame as RHS closed out with a 14-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Reidsville’s go-to shooters seemed a little timid coming out of the gate. No one seemed to want to take a shot as the two teams were feeling one another out, and the Rams also missed a couple of easy shots on the break that they usually make which didn’t help their collective cause.

Part of the credit must be given to the Wolves defense for sure, and even though undersized, given Reidsville’s formidable post presence, they gave the Rams all they could handle.

It addition, compounding their early struggles, Neal, the engine that makes the Rams go, picked up his third foul in the second quarter in an intense and tightly-called game as Dynae Diaz heated up, who sparked several runs to put the Wolves up 28-25 at the half.

Not that there were signs of panic, but Reidsville’s collective body language walking off of the court indicated they were frustrated heading into the locker room at the break. Fans in the stands were also shaken.

The Rams lack-luster first half performance seemed to serve as a wake-up call however, as they entered the third period playing inspired basketball, forcing several turnovers that resulted in transition scores.

The tide had definitely turned as RHS seized the momentum with a 52-40 advantage by the end of the third period. That trend continued as Reidsville more than doubled their offensive output in the second half, outscoring the Wolves 55-31.

“As a coaching staff, we just had to make a few subtle adjustments on how we were trying to defend them and what we were trying to accomplish on the defensive end. On the offensive end, we just told our guys to pick our pace up and get back to our speed. In the third quarter, we did. Overall, in the first half, they played very well and we played poorly. We just wanted to stay with them in the first half and we did and went in, made our adjustments and were okay,” Ross said.

Neal led the charge offensively, scoring a game-high 28 including a trio of 3-point baskets. In addition, Harrison played a huge role netting 26 in the paint.

Lee had a nice run in the third frame, scoring seven more.

Perhaps a little concerning however, was the lack of balance from a point-production perspective with a typically balanced offensive attack - and if the Rams hope to achieve their championship dreams, that’s going to have to change. The dynamic duo of Neal and Harrison draw a lot of attention, and rightfully so. They scored 54 of Reidsville’s 80 points. But guess what – everybody in the state knows it, and it's a cream-of-the-crop from this point moving forward. The Rams are likely going to have to have someone else step up, if not two more players to post double digits if Reidsville is going to bring home a state title.

Diaz paced the Wolves with 20 points. Artis scored 11 on a night where the 3-pointer paid dividends in Lincolnton’s game. Seven players combined for 3’s over the course of the night.

BOX SCORE

R 14 11 27 28 80

L 13 15 12 19 59