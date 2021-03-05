Rams avenge 2019 loss with big road win over East Surry in opener

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The return of high school football in the region has been a long time coming for the defending 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship Reidsville team, but Friday night marked an impressive return to the gridiron as the Rams opened their 2021 season with an impressive 48-14 win over East Surry Friday night.
After having their scheduled season opener at Thomasville cancelled due a COVID outbreak in the Bulldogs locker room prior to the scheduled Feb. 12 game, Reidsville actually was able to hit the field at full strength with several key members of the Rams Sweet 16 playoff basketball team back in action.
Even though there was a little rust showing on both sides of the ball, Reidsville more than made up for the 55-49 shootout loss to the Cardinals they suffered Sept. 27, 2019 - the last time the two teams met up in out of conference play, 457 days ago. RHS would go on to close out that season as the state champions with the only blemish on their record being the loss to East Surry.
Both teams had a little trouble in the early going, bobbling snaps on punts which led to short fields, but eventually Reidsville was able to capitalize and pull away.
Once the Rams shook off the cobwebs, they built a 21-0 lead, all aided by good field position.
Reidsville did most of the damage in the first half as they pulled ahead with a commanding 35-7 advantage. The only Cardinals score was mainly due to a good field position, but other than that one score, and one more late touchdown, the Rams defense was stingy for the majority of the night.
Some of the highlight’s included both a passing and rushing score from RHS senior quarterback Kyle Pinnix. In addition, he threw a short screen to fellow senior Breon Pass on the wing and then the receiver was able to weave through traffic, turn on the speed, and race for a score from about 40 yards out. Pass, who also plays cornerback, played well on defense as well hauling in an interception. Stevian Harrison scored on a rushing touchdown as did Jaylen Galloway on a nice reception. Like Pass, after the catch he was able to find a hole and pull away for a touchdown.
In addition, special teams play was huge on the night with kicker Anthony Franson hitting a pair of field goals, and Rams return specialist Cam Peoples scored on an impressive 91 yard kick return. Reidsville had 289 total yards of total offense compared to just 71 for East Surry. Pinnix rushed for 57 yards and was 14 for 21 passing for a 178 yards and two TDs. Pass had seven receptions for 100 yards and the one score. Defensively, Ki Rankin and Omarian Pettiford led the team in tackles.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (1-0) is set to host Ragsdale March 12 at 7:30 p.m.
East Surry (1-1) will hit the road to face Bishop McGuinness next Friday with a 7:30 p.m. kick scheduled.
BOX SCORE
R 21 14 7 6 48