Rams avenge 2019 loss with big road win over East Surry in opener

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The return of high school football in the region has been a long time coming for the defending 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship Reidsville team, but Friday night marked an impressive return to the gridiron as the Rams opened their 2021 season with an impressive 48-14 win over East Surry Friday night.

After having their scheduled season opener at Thomasville cancelled due a COVID outbreak in the Bulldogs locker room prior to the scheduled Feb. 12 game, Reidsville actually was able to hit the field at full strength with several key members of the Rams Sweet 16 playoff basketball team back in action.

Even though there was a little rust showing on both sides of the ball, Reidsville more than made up for the 55-49 shootout loss to the Cardinals they suffered Sept. 27, 2019 - the last time the two teams met up in out of conference play, 457 days ago. RHS would go on to close out that season as the state champions with the only blemish on their record being the loss to East Surry.

Both teams had a little trouble in the early going, bobbling snaps on punts which led to short fields, but eventually Reidsville was able to capitalize and pull away.

Once the Rams shook off the cobwebs, they built a 21-0 lead, all aided by good field position.