Rams basketball team set to turn the page following record-breaking chapter

Every team has holes to fill in the roster at the beginning of a new season, but at Reidsville, the most obvious place to start is at point guard following the graduation of four-year star point guard Breon Pass earlier this year. He became the programs all-time leading scorer with 2,192 career points and along the way, surpassed Morehead legend Donnie Seal as Rockingham County’s scoring leader.
Pass, who averaged 32.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, led the Rams to the third round of the post season before being defeated by the eventual state champions Farmville Central.
So the Rams obviously have some big shoes to fill, but Reidsville has several key returning players from last season, including the heir-apparent to point guard position with Cam Peoples who was a Mid-State 2A All Conference selection last year.
Peoples, who was recently selected as the Mid-State 2A Conference Player of the Year in football, brings a similar gritty style of play to the court. He’s fast, has good handles as well as inside-out scoring abilities. Peoples averaged just 6.4 points per game last season, but his minutes were limited since Pass rarely left the court as the primary scoring force. Perhaps what is more important than his ability to score this season, will be distributing the ball to a roster full of athletes with potential to step into key roles.
In addition to Peoples, RHS head coach Jason Ross said he is looking to seniors Jimarrion Blair, Eric Neal, Keshod Allen and Austin Petty for not only production on the floor, but leadership too.
Juniors Jerrell Wilson, Vince Messan and Amari Badgett will likely be counted on along with Rockingham transfer Landon Denny who should be an asset in the low post.
Sophomores Al Lee and Queshyne Flippen bring proven athleticism to the hardwood as well and will likely challenge for big minutes. Lee saw quality minutes last season as a true freshman in the paint and is poised to become a force down low.
Unlike the other county schools, Reidsville has yet to play a game due to the fact that several key players were still playing football up through Nov. 26. Now the Rams are at full strength and eager to show good things are to come on the hardwood.
Even though the football players just joined the team on a full-time basis, they have been working intermediately with the basketball team whenever their schedules allowed since the summer.
Aside from practice, the Rams had four scrimmages this fall without the football guys versus Northwest Guilford, Dudley, Bishop McGuinness and Western Alamance.
“I only had seven guys, but they performed really well and that’s the building blocks we have. I think those guys are going to be the foundation going forward. We are excited to have our entire team together for the first time in about six months, so I think at this point we are going to start building to our first game,” Ross said.
The Rams varsity players faced one of their toughest preseason tests to-date Dec. 6 when they took on a group of Reidsville alumni All-Stars including Ray Watson, Demond Hammock, Richard Fountain, Tyrell Houghton, Jerome Simpson, Justin Lowe, Bryan Jenkins, Ryan Cobb, Bryson Farmer, Mike Smith, Nick Edwards, Quentin Robertson, Wayne Blackwell and Talis Lester.
The alumni edged the varsity team 104-102 in a heated shootout.
Following a condensed 2020-2021 season which featured conference-only regular season games, in addition to limited capacity venues due to social distancing restrictions, Ross said he and his team are looking forward to getting back to a normal routine that includes the atmosphere and enthusiasm a crowd brings to both home and road venues.
“We are excited about it. Last year we only played 13 or 14 games and did well – but for now we are excited for a full slate of games and to have our fans back. That’s one thing we took from the scrimmage games is when you have fans there to support you, it makes a huge difference in regards to your energy and the players deserve to play in front of their friends and family,” Ross said.
Reidsville will open up the 2021-2022 season on the road with a trip to North Forsyth Dec. 17.