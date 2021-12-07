Rams basketball team set to turn the page following record-breaking chapter

In addition to Peoples, RHS head coach Jason Ross said he is looking to seniors Jimarrion Blair, Eric Neal, Keshod Allen and Austin Petty for not only production on the floor, but leadership too.

Juniors Jerrell Wilson, Vince Messan and Amari Badgett will likely be counted on along with Rockingham transfer Landon Denny who should be an asset in the low post.

Sophomores Al Lee and Queshyne Flippen bring proven athleticism to the hardwood as well and will likely challenge for big minutes. Lee saw quality minutes last season as a true freshman in the paint and is poised to become a force down low.

Unlike the other county schools, Reidsville has yet to play a game due to the fact that several key players were still playing football up through Nov. 26. Now the Rams are at full strength and eager to show good things are to come on the hardwood.

Even though the football players just joined the team on a full-time basis, they have been working intermediately with the basketball team whenever their schedules allowed since the summer.

Aside from practice, the Rams had four scrimmages this fall without the football guys versus Northwest Guilford, Dudley, Bishop McGuinness and Western Alamance.