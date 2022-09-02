Rams bounce back in week No. 3 with impressive win over rival Cougars

Following a tough road loss to Page last week, Reidsville played with a chip on their collective shoulders as they bulldogged their way to a 50-6 victory over cross-town rival Rockingham at Community Stadium on Jimmy Teague Field Thursday night.

The Rams took advantage of their multitude of offensive weapons, played strong on defense as well as special teams to build commanding 30-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“We’ve got a lot of play-makers and I think last week we were disappointed on how they played on both sides of the ball. I thought the guys responded well tonight obviously, and I thought we played really well in all phases of the game,” RHS head football coach Jimmy Teague said.

The Rams consistently moved the chains on their opening seven-play scoring drive, which culminated on a 6 yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Redd. Next, after forcing a three-and-out on defense, special teams took over when Que’shyne Flippen fielded a short punt, made a couple of shake-and-bake moves in the center of field, and broke away from the defenders for a 62 yard touchdown near the midway point of the opening frame.

Things continued to go south for the Cougars when a Tamir Johnson interception set the Rams up on the doorstep of the red zone once again and on the following play, quarterback Al Lee hit Flippen on a pretty post pass from 24 yards out to bump the lead up to 23-0.

The turnover bug bit the Cougars once again as freshman Dionte Neal intercepted a pass and returned the ball to midfield with the clock winding down in the first quarter.

Five plays later, Lee hit senior Jaden McCain from 14 yards out for the 30-0 lead as the first period came to a close.

Rockingham finally got something going to begin the second quarter as they successfully ran the ball and strung together an 11 play scoring drive that ended with a 1 yard plunge for a touchdown by Devonte McCollum, burning a lot of the clock in the process to cut the Rams lead to 30-6 with 6:15 to go in the half.

Landon Denny came in for Reidsville at QB on the next series and led RHS down the field on an eight-play scoring drive capped off by an 18 yard TD throw to Lorenzo Mendoza to make it 36-6 right before halftime.

The Cougars put together another time-consuming drive to begin the third quarter, marching all the way down to the Rams 15 yard line, but Reidsville’s defense held on fourth down to get the ball back.

Pinned deep in their own territory, it didn’t take long for the Rams to capitalize however, as Trey Poteat broke through the line and raced for an 89 yard run for a touchdown, virtually untouched.

Denny made the most of his final drive at QB as he connected with Redd for the final score of the night to put the win on ice early in the fourth quarter.

Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said he knew his team would be in for a major challenge; especially given the fact the Rams were coming off a loss.

“We ran into a buzz saw tonight. After last week, for both teams, we knew they’d be hungry and we made some mistakes early on that cost us. We got behind the eight-ball and it just kept rolling and rolling and rolling. When you give a good team opportunities, they are going to take advantage of them, which they did,” said Baker.

There was plenty of good news for the Rams, but perhaps one of the biggest collective sighs of relief from the fan base was seeing Lee have his most flawless performance of the season behind center. His passes were crisp and on target and he looked very relaxed in the pocket, in part, due to solid protection up front.

Lee was nearly perfect on 6 of 7 passing for 116 yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns.

After undergoing an off-season clavicle surgical procedure, Lee got a late start in the spring and summer and during the first two games as the starter, he wasn’t quite clicking like he was throughout the majority of the 2021 campaign.

“It was a little bit mental. Everything physical was fine, but mentally you’ve just got to get back in the game and be ready to play,” Lee said.

The junior quarterback said having a multitude of play-makers is a luxury and Thursday’s win did a lot to boost his team’s confidence with their biggest out of conference game of the season coming up next week versus Eastern Alamance.

“That’s great. It’s just like having a family. We trust in one another. We play together and play smart,” said Lee.

The passing attack was balanced by a solid ground game as Reidsville picked up 206 yards on 22 carries and scored a pair of TDs. Denny was effective as well passing the ball, connecting on 3 of 6 attempts and tossing a pair of scoring strikes. Lee and Denny combined for 179 yards, threw for four touchdowns and connected with six different receivers over the course of the night. Flippen was a key as well after being held scoreless in week No. 2 as he caught a touchdown and also scored on the punt return.

Rockingham had 104 yards rushing on 37 attempts, but had just 38 yards in the passing game and had three interceptions.

Baker said his team is going to absorb the loss and go back to the drawing board because despite the loss, there is still a lot of football left to be played and he feels his team can bounce back with a bye week on deck to regroup.

“I told them after the game that we’ll take a hard look from the top down with special teams, offensively, defensively – everything and fix those issues that we are having and make a run in the conference,” said Baker.

Teague said the bounce-back win was the response the RHS coaches were looking for, but his team can’t afford to let up with an always prepared Eastern Alamance team coming to town next Friday.

“As far as a game plan, we are going to address that and start working on that tomorrow. They’ve got a quality football team and coach (John) Kirby does a great job and it will be a good test for us and we need another good test really,” said Teague.

UP NEXT:

Reidsville (2-1) hosts the undefeated Eagles (2-0) Sept. 9. Following the bye, Rockingham (1-2) will be back in action with a home game versus Southern Guilford (0-2) Sept. 16.

BOX SCORE

Reidsville 30 7 7 6 50

Rockingham 0 6 0 0 6