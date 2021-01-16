Rams bounce back with impressive road win over East Surry

Early in the second frame, Dudley couldn’t manage to maintain more than a one possession lead, but a late push helped the Panthers close out the first half with a six-point 37-31 advantage.

That same style of play continued in the third quarter, as Dudley maintained a two-possession 52-47 lead heading into the fourth period.

The Panthers started strong in the first few minutes of the fourth, as several early steals converted into transition scores on the other end of the floor to put Dudley up 10 points. But Reidsville sharp-shooter Carter Wilson got hot from beyond the arch, knocking down several key 3’s to help the Rams eventually tie the score at 62-62 with 4:27 to play in the game.

A comeback was not to be however, as Dudley made another late push to bump the lead back up to 10 points. The Rams were able to whittle that down and make it a two possession game with just over a minute to play, but the Panthers converted on late possessions and hit their free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.