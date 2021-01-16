Rams bounce back with impressive road win over East Surry

PILOT MOUNTAIN – Following a tough loss to Dudley earlier in the week, Reidsville got back on the good foot with a dominant 20-point road win over East Surry Friday night.
The Rams defense set the tone early as they outscored the Cardinals 17-9 to close out the opening frame. East Surry more than doubled their offensive output in the second quarter, but the problem was, Reidsville put the pedal to the metal and closed out the half with a 45-28 advantage.
That offensive momentum carried over to the second half, and the defense was back in lock down mode, as RHS ended the third quarter with a commanding 30-point 69-39 lead heading into the fourth period. By then, it was just a matter of time to claim the win.
Rams point guard Breon Pass was once again the leading scorer with 31 points which included a pair of 3-point baskets. Yoshua Courts had a hot shooting night as well, hitting four 3’s on his way to a career high 19 points and teammate Cam Peoples scored in double figures as well with 12. It was a balanced night across the board for RHS with nine players scoring at least two points.
The Cardinals made a valiant late push, knocking down four fourth quarter treys to try and get back in the game, but the Rams had already done enough damage through the third quarter to cruise to the finish line with the victory in tow.
Jordan Davis led East Surry with 18 including four 3-pointers and Luke Brown chipped in 10 to pace the Cardinals offensively.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (3-1, 1-0) will hit the road to take on Mid-State 2A Conference foe Durham School of the Arts (0-2) Jan. 19.
BOX SCORE
R 17 28 24 13 82
E 9 19 11 23 62
Dudley 77, Reidsville 67
Jan. 12
Dudley’s size advantage in the post combined with several timely offensive runs, proved to be the deciding factors in a 77-67 road win over Reidsville in the Rams home opener Tuesday night.
Scores by Yoshua Courts, back-to-back buckets by Breon Pass, and another finish in the post by Levar Strange, helped Reidsville build an early 8-2 lead.
But the Panthers would come roaring back. In what quickly turned into a fast paced, transition-themed game, a thunderous two-handed jam by Franklin Stockton not only cut the Rams lead to 11-7 with 2:43 to go in the opening frame, but it also seemed to light a fire underneath the Dudley team. That run continued as Ayden Gamble hit a 3-pointer, then another Stockton steal led to a dunk followed by another steal and finish by Tallis Lester, gave DHS their first lead of the game as they closed out the first quarter up 18-16.
Early in the second frame, Dudley couldn’t manage to maintain more than a one possession lead, but a late push helped the Panthers close out the first half with a six-point 37-31 advantage.
That same style of play continued in the third quarter, as Dudley maintained a two-possession 52-47 lead heading into the fourth period.
The Panthers started strong in the first few minutes of the fourth, as several early steals converted into transition scores on the other end of the floor to put Dudley up 10 points. But Reidsville sharp-shooter Carter Wilson got hot from beyond the arch, knocking down several key 3’s to help the Rams eventually tie the score at 62-62 with 4:27 to play in the game.
A comeback was not to be however, as Dudley made another late push to bump the lead back up to 10 points. The Rams were able to whittle that down and make it a two possession game with just over a minute to play, but the Panthers converted on late possessions and hit their free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
Entering the game Pass was averaging 39 points, 14 rebounds and shooting 88% from the free throw line. Without question he is the engine that makes Reidsville go, but a big part of the Rams success in their first two weeks of the 2021 season has been due to balanced scoring. Prior to the Dudley game, eight RHS players were averaging double figures.
Only two did Tuesday and Dudley’s size advantage over the Rams likely contributed to that fact.
Pass scored 32 points and was 9 of 10 from the free throw line, while Wilson netted 15, all of them on 3-point baskets in the second half.
Gamble had a game-high 38 points for Dudley, including a pair of 3-pointers while shooting 9 of 10 from the charity stripe. Stockton netted 20 to help the Panthers pull off the road win.
BOX SCORE
D 18 19 15 25 77
R 16 15 16 20 67