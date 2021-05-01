Rams break open close first half game to claim the 2A NCHSAA East Regional title

On Northeastern’s next possession, an interception near midfield by Kahree Hayes had the Rams sitting pretty with time winding down with just 1:28 to go in the second quarter. On the following snap, quarterback Kyle Pinnix hit wide out Queshyne Flippen on a flag route. The freshmen brought the crowd to their collective feet with plenty of oh’s and ah’s to boot as he hauled the ball in from behind his body with one hand and nearly broke the final tackle to set the Rams up with a first and goal at the 10 yard line. Two plays later, Harrison punched the ball into the end zone to give Reidsville a 21-7 lead right before the half.

RHS continued to gain momentum in the third quarter beginning with a big run by Harrison, followed by a breakaway rush by Pinnix around the left corner which resulted in a 37 yard touchdown for the 28-7 lead in the opening minutes of third period of play.

Another defensive stand by the Rams got the ball back near mid-field, then Pinnix connected on another big-strike setting up Harrison who scored yet again from up the gut from 3 yards out to go up 35-7 with 9:11 to go in the frame.