Rams break open close first half game to claim the 2A NCHSAA East Regional title

For the fifth-consecutive season, the Reidsville football team is headed to the state championship game following a 49-28 2A NCHSAA East Region win over Elizabeth City Northeastern Friday night.
Early on, it appeared like the Eagles had the right game plan as they put together a time-consuming 16-play drive on their opening possession that culminated with a 4 yard touchdown run by Qua’mir Webb for the 7-0 lead following the Sim Hurdle P.A.T. with 4:42 to play in the first quarter.
It took the Rams just seven plays to respond on the ensuing possession with time winding down in the opening frame as running back Ste’vian Harrison returned the favor with an 8 yard score followed by Anthony Franson’s extra point which knotted the game at 7-7 to close out the first period scoring.
The tide started to turn in the Rams favor in the second frame, sparked by good special team’s play which put the Eagles collective backs against the wall.
Senior Breon Pass had a great line-drive punt that took a Rams roll pinning Northeast at their own 5 yard line. Two tackles for losses followed, backing Northeastern to their own 1 yard line, which forced a punt from their own end zone. That set RHS up with great field position just outside of the red zone at the 35. Three plays later, Harrison scored again, as he made a cutback against the grain for a 13 TD giving Reidsville their first lead of the game at 14-7.
On Northeastern’s next possession, an interception near midfield by Kahree Hayes had the Rams sitting pretty with time winding down with just 1:28 to go in the second quarter. On the following snap, quarterback Kyle Pinnix hit wide out Queshyne Flippen on a flag route. The freshmen brought the crowd to their collective feet with plenty of oh’s and ah’s to boot as he hauled the ball in from behind his body with one hand and nearly broke the final tackle to set the Rams up with a first and goal at the 10 yard line. Two plays later, Harrison punched the ball into the end zone to give Reidsville a 21-7 lead right before the half.
RHS continued to gain momentum in the third quarter beginning with a big run by Harrison, followed by a breakaway rush by Pinnix around the left corner which resulted in a 37 yard touchdown for the 28-7 lead in the opening minutes of third period of play.
Another defensive stand by the Rams got the ball back near mid-field, then Pinnix connected on another big-strike setting up Harrison who scored yet again from up the gut from 3 yards out to go up 35-7 with 9:11 to go in the frame.
Javon Burton further cushioned the lead with a 25 yard run for a touchdown, and even though Proctor broke the scoring drought with a rushing TD, Pinnix hit a streaking Cam Peoples on an electrifying 76 yard touchdown pass to basically put the game out of reach at 49-14 with 1:27 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles scored twice more in the fourth quarter, but everyone in the stadium knew the inevitable outcome was just a matter of time.
Proctor was virtually a one-man show in terms of offensive production for the Eagles as he generated 429 yards of total offense. He had 224 yards on the ground and was 20 for 30 passing for 205 more.
Pinnix was 7 of 12 for 214 yards passing with one touchdown. Meanwhile, Harrison had 89 yards rushing and continued his recent hot-scoring stretch as he garnered his eighth touchdown in two-consecutive games.
The senior said with his high school career coming to an end in just eight days as of Friday night, he has extra motivation this year.
“Really, I just want another ring and that’s it, so I had to change things up a bit and find something different and have been able to make some good plays,” Harrison said.
His run-it-down-the-throat approach is not only intimidating for opposing defenses, but it’s something Harrison relishes.
“I love contact – that’s it. I’m a bruiser and that’s what I like to do . . . I’m glad to get my last win here and we are looking to get one more,” he said.
Defensively, in addition to his interception which led to a score, RHS’s Hayes was a stalwart with a team-high 12 tackles.
Unfortunately for Northeastern (6-3), Reidsville has ended the Eagles post season run three-straight times. The Rams knocked off Northeastern in state championship games in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
Reidsville has won three out of the last four state championship games and are now just one step away from bringing home the programs 22nd title next Saturday. The Rams won 58-12 over Edenton Holmes in 2016, lost 35-28 in overtime to Wallace-Rose Hill in 2017, then defeated Elizabeth City Northeastern in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019 by margins of 31-28 and 14-0 respectively.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (9-0) will take on yet another familiar opponent in 2A NCHSAA Western Region Champion No. 2 seed Mountain Heritage (7-1) who defeated No. 1 Hendersonville (7-3) 30-29 in overtime April 30.
The game will be held at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill at 5 p.m. in the 2A NCHSAA state championship game Saturday, May 8.
For complete playoff results and title pairings state-wide visit nchsaa.org.
BOX SCORE
Reidsville ;7 ;14 ;28 ;0 ;— ;49
Northeastern ;7 ;0 ;7 ;14 ;— ;28
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
N Qua’mir Webb runs 4 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Sim Hurdle. 7-0 4:42
R Ste’vian Harrison runs 8 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T Franson.7-7, 2:30
Second Quarter
R Harrison runs 13 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T Franson.14-7, 4:03
R Harrison runs 6 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T Franson. 21-7, :21.9
Third Quarter
R Kyle Pinnix runs 37 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T Franson. 28-7, 10:44
R Harrison runs 3 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T Franson. 35-7, 9:11
R Javon Burton runs 25 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Franson. 42-7, 5:17
N Deandre Proctor runs 6 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Hurdle. 5:17, 42-14
R Pinnix throws 76 yard touchdown pass to Cam Peoples. P.A.T Franson. 49-14, 1:27
Fourth Quarter
N Proctor runs 33 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Hurdle. 5:06, 42-21
N Proctor throws 21 yard pass to Shamar Sutton for a touchdown. P.A.T. Hurdle. 6.9, 42-28
2021 Reidsville Results
March 5 East Surry 48-14 W
March 12 Ragsdale 42-0 W
March 19 Carrboro 49-0 W
March 26 Graham 78-0 W
April 1 Cummings 53-14 W
April 8 Bartlett Yancey 42-0 W
April 16 Southwest Onslow 50-0 W
April 23 Wallace-Rose Hill 49-15 W
April 30 Northeastern 49-28 W
Northeastern 2021 Results
Feb. 26 Havelock 52-15 L
March 5 John A. Holmes 43-22 L
March 12 Hertford County 32-6 W
March 17 Currituck County 40-12 W
March 26 First Flight 39-7 W
April 1 C.B. Aycock 54-0 W
April 16 Kinston 48-39 W
April 24 Eastern Randolph 41-0 W
April 30 Reidsville 49-28 L