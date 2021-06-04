Rams clinch regular season title with win over Bartlett Yancey

Reidsville dominated Mid-State 2A Conference rival Bartlett Yancey in a 20-9 win Thursday night clinching the regular season title and earning an automatic bid into the 2020 NCHSAA state baseball playoffs.

The Rams bats were hot early on as Reidsville scored five runs in the opening frame, and closed even stronger with a whopping 11 runs to secure the win as well as the championship.

Ethan Penny was extremely productive offensively, hitting a double, a triple and tallied five RBIs over the course of the night.

Even though Penny had a career night, there was plenty of productivity from his teammates as well.

Vince Widerman (double two RBIs, sacrifice bunt), Colby Smith (double, two RBIs) and Jarrett Pulliam (two hits, two RBIs) were solid as well.

Jaden Robinson had a hit and a pair of RBIs and Matthew McKinney plated a run too.

Owen Robertson had two RBIs and a stolen base and Aidan Mansfield plated another score to go along with a pair of stolen bases.

In addition, Justin Lovelace, Paul Widerman, Devin Shryock and Mark Hayes all scored runs to help the Rams claim the victory.